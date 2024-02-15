Hunter racing: Messara's loss, trainers on the mend, plus trots and dogs news

Scone trainer Paul Messara will chase small consolation wins with Demitasse and Brok Cafe over the coming days after the devastating loss of blueblood filly Miracle Of Love to a heart attack.
A daughter of Dundeel and superstar mare Miss Finland, Miracle Of Love was preparing for her second campaign when she collapsed and died near the winning post during a 1000m trial at Scone on Wednesday morning. Jockey Aaron Bullock was dislodged but escaped injury.
The death was a horrible blow for Messara, co-trainer Leah Gavranich and Arrowfield Stud, who had high hopes for Miracle Of Love on and off the track after an exciting start to her career.
She was a close third in the listed Woodlands Stakes at Scone on debut before winning at Doomben then finishing second in the group 1 JJ Atkins at Eagle Farm.
"Devastated is an understatement," Messara said.
"It's sad to lose any horse but I guess the good ones become more special to you because you spend more time with them. And she was a horse we had a huge opinion of and it's just terribly unfortunate.
"We were going to try to win a stakes race during the autumn in Sydney, then head towards the Queensland Oaks. She was in perfect health going into it, I couldn't have been happier. I think my last words to Aaron were, 'you're on a formula one horse here, mate, so just enjoy the ride' ... so it's very depressing."
He said Miracle Of Love was wearing a heart-rate monitor and it confirmed the three-year-old died of a heart attack.
The stable is hopeful Demitasse and Brok Cafe can provide a boost at Canterbury on Friday night and Randwick on Saturday respectively.
Demitasse races in the fifth at Canterbury, a benchmark 72 handicap (1250m) after a last-start second on the Kensington track. Three-year-old filly Brok Cafe will have her first crack in town in the class 3 1800m Highway Handicap.
"Demitasse, he ran really well last start I thought," Messara said. "He's in good order, drawn a good gate and he's heading towards the Country Championships.
"Brok Cafe is backing up from last week, and it was a good run [when fifth] at Newcastle. We just didn't get the breaks when we needed them.
"She's drawn a good gate and is down in the weights, so she should give it a good crack."
Meanwhile, he said Spring Stakes winner Genzano, a granddaughter of champion Ortensia, will target the winter carnival in Queensland.
"She was due to trial yesterday but she got a bit of a temperature last week, so she's gone for a break," he said on Thursday.
Local trainer Sam Kavanagh is rebuilding his stable after encouraging signs in his battle with cancer following a "frightening" end to last year.
Kavanagh revealed in an interview on Sky Racing last Friday night that his esophageal cancer had spread to his liver and back, reaching stage four, in November, despite heavy chemotherapy.
He was then accepted into a trial treatment of mixing peptides and immunology. He had his first treatment on December 14, and after a second course, he has made great strides.
"Come the start of January, my bloods started to improve significantly and I started to feel better," said Kavanagh, who had scans in late January.
"The bit in my back disappeared and my liver function has gone back to almost normal. There's still a couple of spots on it, and the tumour in my stomach has shrunk from 36mm to 20mm.
"The road hasn't finished but I'd say I'm back to probably 75 per cent."
Kavanagh had cut his stable back to 15 horses through his treatments but he was looking to expand again and was busy as this week's Inglis sales, buying four yearlings.
Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini has also had his health battles but is "feeling better every day" since having a pacemaker put in last Friday.
Minervini, who struggled with a slow heart rate, was back home on Saturday when Star Impact won for him at Newcastle.
"I've got to get myself right and I'm feeling better every day, so hopefully they have me on the right track," Minervini said.
"I've had plenty of support. The medical people have been very good. I'm still not 100 per cent but I'm on the way to getting there."
He has Meritable racing at Randwick on Saturday in the fourth. He was a close second last start at Rosehill.
"I'm rapt that Nash [Rawiller] wanted to stick with him and I'm sure he will give him every chance," he said.
"The horse is in great order. He's better when we space his runs and I think on his appearance and trackwork, he will go there and be very competitive. It would be enormous if we got an inch of rain for him."
EAST Maitland trainer-driver Keith McDeed hasn't had a runner for two years and he had only a handful of starters in the 20 years before that.
So even he sees the funny side of training all six runners in the opening race at Newcastle on Friday night.
McDeed, who prepared Newcastle Mile winner Medowie Prince in the 1990s, has stepped up after the suspension of Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby to take on the unraced group, who make up the field for the two-year-old maiden pace.
"I can have only six in my name because when I gave it away for a few years they relegated me to a B-grade trainer-driver and they can have only six," McDeed said.
Colonel Meyn, Sensationalize, Miss Perignon, Fiamore, Lightning My Queen and Wicked Susan are the pacers. McDeed, 68, who will steer Miss Perignon, has driven for Goadsby and trained out of his stable in past seasons.
"I was approached by the owners, who were keen to keep them there. It's a great set-up," he said.
"I was more than happy to do that because they are a nice team of horses and very well bred. They all qualified last week at Maitland or Newcastle. They've all done well, are well put together and are well educated. Wicked Susan will probably start favourite after winning her trial but there's not a lot between them."
Meanwhile, Hunter pacing was mourning the loss of former Gillieston Heights trainer-driver Jack Mantle, who died at age 93 on Sunday.
A tribute below from Peter Collier, historian for Club Menangle.
VALE - JACK MANTLE
One of harness racing's nice guys and successful trainer and drivers, Jack Mantle, from Gillieston Heights in the Hunter Valley, passed away on Sunday 11 February.
Jack was 93.
Born on 25 April 1930, John Eric 'Jack' Mantle was one of the most respected and likeable trainers and drivers from the Hunter Valley area.
Jack had great success with pacer Lexie Beavan in the late 1970's. She won ten races, including three at Harold Park which included a heat of the 1976 NSW Oaks, and won the 1976 North-Eastern Guineas at Muswellbrook.
Other good winners included Charlotte Corday (eight wins), Charlie Corday (six wins) and won two races at Harold Park in May 1978 with Les's Girl.
His best success came in the 1990's with smart trotting filly, Gay Monique.
Gay Monique won the 1996 NSW Trotters Derby and Fairfield Trotters Oaks and ventured to Victoria to capture the 1996 Victoria Trotters Oaks.
To this day, Gay Monique is the only NSW owned, trained and driven filly to win the Group One trotter's classic.
Gay Monique also won three trotters' races at Harold Park.
Jack Mantle retained his great love of the horses and kept a keen interest until his sad passing surrounded by his loving family on 11 February.
Jack Mantle's funeral will take place on Monday 19 February at 12.30pm at Pettigrew Funerals at Belmont.
Club Menangle Chairman, Directors and staff and our big harness racing family offer our condolences to Ben and his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.
DUNGOG trainer Joe McFadyen is counting on the lightning start of Nangar Jim to strike again when he chases the Bulli Cup (472m) on Friday night.
Nangar Jim was fast away from box seven on Sunday to lead and win his heat by three lengths in a time of 26.1 seconds.
The Maitland Cup champion and Goulburn Cup runner-up drew awkwardly in six for the $40,000-to-the-winner final but McFadyen believed he had the pace to still lead the class field.
"It really doesn't matter where he draws," McFadyen said. "If he comes out, he's probably the fastest dog in NSW over the first section. When you do that, you're always a chance.
"It's a really good race. Zipping Megatron is a potential star, Nangar Larry is a really tidy dog and Zipping Remus is really nice. It's often over-said, but it's true here that any dog could win and you wouldn't be surprised.
"I'm just proud of the dog, it's another feather in his cap just to be there. The bigger tracks in NSW are Bulli, Goulburn, Maitland and Temora, and he's made the cup final of three of them now."
Nangar Jim, a $9.50 TAB chance, will next head to the Temora Cup series then the Golden Easter Egg.
McFadyen doesn't have a runner at The Gardens' Friday program, but Royal Nangar races there on Saturday night.
"Royal Nangar is coming back from a virus and I trialled him there last week, and he ran the hands off the clock," he said.
"The 400m bend start at The Gardens isn't really his go, but he's coming back and we're taking small steps with him."
