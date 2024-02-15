Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter racing: Messara's loss, trainers on the mend, plus trots and dogs news

By Craig Kerry
February 15 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demitasse winning a Highway Handicap at Randwick on May 27 last year. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Demitasse winning a Highway Handicap at Randwick on May 27 last year. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

Scone trainer Paul Messara will chase small consolation wins with Demitasse and Brok Cafe over the coming days after the devastating loss of blueblood filly Miracle Of Love to a heart attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.