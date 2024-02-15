Newcastle Herald
Residents fed up with 'copping it' from Airbnb noise

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 16 2024 - 5:00am
Stockton residents Jordy Lantry, Alan Metcalf, Gary Howard who live near the Airbnb. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
A group of Stockton residents are fed up with an Airbnb property which they say has attracted loud parties in an otherwise quiet residential area.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

