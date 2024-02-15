Residents fed up with 'copping it' from Airbnb noise

A group of Stockton residents are fed up with an Airbnb property which they say has attracted loud parties in an otherwise quiet residential area.
The residents said there had been a number of noisy groups stay at the short-term rental property over the years.
But the property owner hit back saying he had he had supplied his phone number to the neighbours and not been contacted about any noise issues at the Airbnb.
Stockton resident Alan Metcalf said the neighbours had been subjected to "extremely foul language, lewd displays and loud music".
"There was a group of men in there once who partied 24 hours a day, two days in a row," he said.
"You could hear the music five or six houses away. The language was terrible.
"Then a few weekends ago they were still going the next morning. There was imitation sex on the balcony.
"I rang the police twice.
"We're really copping it. I've been here 35 years and never had this problem before the Airbnb opened."
The property is marketed on Airbnb as a family home and has a "no party" policy. Mr Metcalf said often the Airbnb guests were families who did not cause issues.
But Gary Howard, who lives next door, said that hadn't stopped the noise from some groups.
"It's not supposed to be a party house, but that's how it is being used," he said.
"They turn the music up so loud then they shout at each other over the top of it.
"We're just waiting for winter because that's when it goes quiet."
Mr Metcalf said he had complained to Airbnb to no avail, while Mr Howard said he had contacted the council.
City of Newcastle said it did not regulate complaints from short-term rental accommodation properties.
"This falls under the jurisdiction of the NSW government via the Department of NSW Fair Trading," a council spokesperson said.
Fair Trading could not provide a response prior to the Herald's deadline. The Fair Trading website says it encourages people with complaints about short-term rental accommodation" to attempt to resolve the matter in the first instance by contacting the relevant party".
Complaints made to Fair Trading are assessed to determine if the complaint concerns is a breach of the NSW Code of Conduct for Short-term Rental Accommodation code or if it is a matter that should be referred to local council or the NSW Police.
"If the complaint concerns a potential breach of the code, Fair Trading will then carefully consider whether a breach has occurred and, if so, what action should be taken," the website says.
Another next-door neighbour Jordy Lantry has young children. He said the kids' sleep wasn't too disrupted as they used white noise machines, which covered the outdoor sound.
However he said the noise this summer had been worse than previous years.
"Sometimes they go all through the night," he said.
"It's all retirees and young families around here.
"Al's had enough of it."
The owner of the property, who did not wish to be named, said he had not received any complaints about noise or parties.
"I've provided my contact details to the neighbours," he said. "I haven't received one phone call.
"I'm not the type to run from any problems.
"I understand it's a residential street.
"We advertise to families. We've got good reviews."
The Sydney-based owner stays at the house from time to time, and said he rented it out on Airbnb to assist with the mortgage repayments.
"I would love to not have to rent it," he said.
The house is managed by short-term rental property company Hometime. The property manager declined to comment.
