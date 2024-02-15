Teens accused of stealing e-scooter at knifepoint, breaking into home

A TRIO of teenagers are accused of breaking into a Hunter home, stealing a man's e-scooter at knifepoint then leading the police officers hunting them on a car and foot chase.
Emergency services were called after a group of men allegedly broke into a home on Kookaburra Parade at Woodberry sometime in the dead of night before 2.30am on Wednesday.
Officers were told the men stole a Kia sedan and fled.
Just hours later, a 31-year-old man riding an e-scooter at Thornton just before 6am was allegedly confronted by a man armed with a knife.
The assailant demanded the rider hand over the scooter, which he did, and the man fled, police were told.
The group of boys allegedly then went on a joyride north, with Port Stephens Manning highway patrol police spotting the stolen Kia at Kew.
Officers gave chase as the vehicle headed south on the Pacific Highway, but was called off a short time later due to safety concerns.
Police deployed road spikes on the highway in an effort to catch the group, and the Kia was brought to a stop.
The boys - two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old - escaped the car and allegedly ran off on foot with police in hot pursuit.
All three were arrested and taken to Taree Police Station.
Each of the teenagers were charged with aggravated break-and-enter while people were home, armed robbery, and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
One of the 16-year-old boys was hit with extra allegations of driving while never licensed, police pursuit, and speeding at more than 45 kilometres per hour over the limit.
The trio spent the night in police custody before fronting courts today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.