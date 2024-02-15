'I hated them': key witness denies lying about kidnapping after murder

A WOMAN who says she witnessed a "drug rip" at Salt Ash that left an ice dealer dead has denied lying about being dragged from the scene and detained by the alleged killers.
The woman, the key witness in the alleged murder of Tanilba Bay drug dealer David King, on Thursday refuted claims that after the shooting she got into a hire car and left the scene "voluntarily" and made up being kidnapped to convince police she wasn't involved.
"No, I didn't want to be with them," the woman, who cannot be identified, said. "I didn't want to go near them. I hated them at that stage. "[After the robbery happened] I was angry at them and I didn't want to go with them."
Mr King, a 45-year-old mid-level methamphetamine dealer, was killed when he was shot once at close range in the back of the head with a shortened shotgun while allegedly trying to escape being robbed in Hideaway Drive on August 29, 2021.
It is the prosecution case that Mr King was shot by either Mr Cage or Mr Lowcock, who were in the car with him at the time he was gunned down, while Mr Stamp was waiting nearby in a hired Hyundai Santa Fe.
The trio are accused of conspiring to rob Mr King and allegedly used the woman as an intermediary because she had a close friendship with Mr King and could "open the door" and get him to "let his guard down", Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw has said.
But Mr Shaw said the trio did not go to Salt Ash with the intention of shooting Mr King, instead intending to rob him while armed with the shortened shotgun.
Mr Shaw has said it was the prosecution case that the three men were guilty of murder based on an extended joint criminal enterprise; that there was an agreement to rob Mr King with a loaded firearm and the men foresaw the possibility that Mr King would be shot and killed with at least an intention to cause grievous bodily harm.
The woman who facilitated the deal continued giving evidence on Thursday, saying after trying the drug in the backseat of Mr King's car in Hideaway Drive, Mr Cage's demeanour changed and he tried to taser her before robbing Mr King.
She said Mr King silently handed over small amounts of methamphetamine and cash before he suddenly attempted to speed from the scene, swerving back and forth before was shot dead.
Mr King's car crashed into a tree and Mr Cage got out covered in blood, the woman said.
The woman said she never saw Mr Cage holding a firearm but witnessed Mr Lowcock get out of the car after the shooting holding a gun.
She said she was then forced into the Santa Fe and driven from the scene, claiming the men put a shirt over her head and took her to Raymond Terrace where they changed vehicles.
The Santa Fe was then driven to Heatherbrae and torched.
Under cross-examination from Public Defender Angus Webb, for Mr Cage, the woman admitted lying about some things in her police interview but repeatedly denied making up the claims that she had been kidnapped after the shooting.
"You were not dragged, forced into the Santa Fe by anyone," Mr Webb said. "You went on your own two feet."
The woman said she was forced into the car and denied making up the kidnapping to help convince police she was not involved in what happened to Mr King.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.