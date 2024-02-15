Newcastle Herald
Basketball stadium games resume after flash flooding waterlogs courts

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 15 2024 - 6:00pm
Newcastle Basketball Stadium is back open after flash flooding caused the cancellation of matches on February 14.

