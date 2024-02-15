Basketball stadium games resume after flash flooding waterlogs courts

Newcastle Basketball Stadium is back open after flash flooding caused the cancellation of matches on February 14.
Courts in the Broadmeadow stadium were waterlogged after Wednesday's storm, which wreaked havoc across the Hunter on Wednesday afternoon.
Newcastle Basketball general manager Mathew Neason said the old stadium couldn't handle the ferocity of the downpour.
"It just happens when we get flash flooding," he said. "The downpipes aren't built to be able to handle that amount of water.
"We can handle rain, we just can't handle when it comes down with such speed.
"We know we've got some weak points in the roof.
"There's not much we can do with an ageing building."
Newcastle Basketball has lodged an application with the NSW government seeking approval for a new stadium on playing fields in Turton Road, New Lambton, opposite McDonald Jones Stadium.
Mr Neason said the need for the new stadium was more broadly due to a lack of appropriate facilities in the area.
"The fact this one is ageing means it's impossible to invest in the infrastructure," he said.
"[The leaking] adds to the case, but it's only part of the conversation."
SES northern region zone readiness officer Travis Douglas warned there was the potential for afternoon thunderstorms in the Hunter across the next three days.
