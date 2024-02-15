Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Prime Minister to invoke spirit of Knights '97 team in city visit

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
February 15 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese says the 1997 Knights team is proof Newcastle can handle tough economic transition.
Anthony Albanese says the 1997 Knights team is proof Newcastle can handle tough economic transition.

The Prime Minister will visit Newcastle today, and will invoke the spirit of the legendary 1997 Knights premiership team for inspiration as the region grapples with a community-defining energy transition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.