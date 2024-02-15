Scaysbrook fires five-under round to be equal-fourth at Cypress Lakes

Newcastle amateur Ella Scaysbrook finished the best of the Hunter's golfers after the opening round of the $250,000 Players Series Hunter Valley tournament at Cypress Lakes on Thursday.
Scaysbrook, who won the corresponding junior tournament in 2022, was tied for fourth late yesterday after finishing five-under par with 65. The 18-year-old hit seven birdies, including three straight on holes 16-18.
She could have been even better placed in the mixed event if not for two bogeys, on the eighth and 14th holes.
On home turf, professional Corey Lamb posted a two-under par score of 68 to be tied for 37th. He sunk four birdies but had a double-bogey on the par-three, ninth hole. Toronto teenager Jake Riley finished three over, while Belmont pro Nick Flanagan, who finished fifth in the event last year, was well back in the field after posting a five-over score of 75.
Newcastle amateur Jye Pickin was a shot further behind, finishing six over.
Thailand's Tunrada Piddon heads into round two on Friday with a two-shot lead, having finished nine under. Denzel Ieremia and Joe Kim were tied for second after seven-under scores of 63.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.