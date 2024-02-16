The Central Coast ghost and the mysterious case of the Mayfield hole

A little-known report buried in the archives of the Australian Institute of Criminology lists 47 NSW sex homicides in the decade from 1969 to 1981. The report, which was commissioned to provide a better understanding of how, why and how often homicides happen in the state, found that killings that were committed in the course of sexual assault were a relatively tiny minority of homicides during that time, accounting for just below five per cent of all such killings.

