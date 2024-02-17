Herald reporter signs off from 'job I've loved' after 37 years

All things must end, sooner or later.
This week, I ended the longest relationship of my life by retiring from the Newcastle Herald after a 37-year stint that began with a three-year journalism cadetship at the older-than-usual age of 27.
From my perspective, it's been a wonderful ride, far surpassing anything I could imagine when I began at the old Bolton Street offices in May 1987.
Before then, I'd obtained my HSC, done five years as a fitter in the power stations and a year on the Gulf of Carpentaria as a prawn trawler deckhand. Newcastle beckoned in 1984. Three years later I was still a long way from the targeted arts degree, but editing the student paper, Opus, in 1986, gave me a foot in the door to real journalism.
At the start, I thought five years at the Herald would be about it, but life had other plans.
I'm stating the bleeding obvious, but a lot has changed in Newcastle, and in journalism, since 1987.
The 1989 earthquake kicked off the inner city rejuvenation. The closures of BHP steelworks in 1999 and Pasminco's Booolaroo smelter in 2001 cleared the air - literally - and dirty old Steel City was suddenly a fashionable destination. Meanwhile, the digital age was changing everything.
There were no mobiles and no internet when I started. The home computer was an expensive rarity.
Old Herald hands talked about the good old days of typewriters and copy paper in much the same way I scratch my head over social media and struggle with apps and airdrops. And where are my bloody glasses?
Back then, the Bolton Street office was a hive of more than 100 journalists spread between news, features, sport, photographic and supplements, along with the sub-editors (universally known as the "subs") who put each edition together in a silent nocturnal world of their own.
Other floors in the Herald building housed an even bigger army of "ad reps" and rows of women taking the "classifieds".
Journalism has always been cross-subsidised from advertising flows. Losing these "rivers of gold" to the big tech companies triggered successive waves of redundancies across the industry.
On the numbers of reporters alone, mainstream media is now a shell of its former self.
Early on, I had concerns about the reliability of the new independent online media outlets, so I did what I ordinarily do as a journalist, and tracked any questionable information back to its primary sources.
Society should surely be able to live with a multiplicity of views on what is after all a very complicated world. Free news online should be a boon to the public, but there's no doubt the big tech companies use secretive algorithms to promote some views and hide others.
Meanwhile, increasingly assertive and self-appointed "fact checkers" promote supposedly singular truths about highly complex subjects, including the three biggest issues of the decade; COVID, Ukraine and Israel/Palestine.
This is not the place for detail, but the collective West has had less than clean hands in the histories of both conflict zones.
Big questions remain, too, about the pandemic, with peer-reviewed papers validating at least some of the previously dismissed "conspiracy theory" fears of the vaccine dissenters.
Yet I see little reporting of this in the mainstream media, and next to zero acknowledgement from the politicians who urged us all to "follow the science".
As the journalist who wrote most of the Herald's editorials urging compliance with official COVID protocols, I feel this issue personally.
The public needs a media it can trust. Whatever suspicions I might have about the manipulation of public opinion, I know I've always tried my hardest to do the job as well and as fairly as possible. I'd say the same about virtually every journalist I've known over the years.
Enjoyable as it's been, the time has come to stop full-time work and to find a less intensive way to pass the time.
The pressure to step away has been building for some time.
Some readers may remember a May 2017 article I wrote in response to a then-new diagnosis of throat cancer. I beat it, but the disease and the chemotherapy and radiation took their toll.
A post-cure depression that doctors had told me was common but usually temporary did not go away as predicted, and in February 2019 I booked myself into a psych ward.
I emerged, gratefully, six weeks later with my equilibrium returned, determined to make up for lost time. But as I said at the top of the page, all things end sooner or later, and for me, this is it.
Paul Keating's gift of universal superannuation means I have enough stashed away for a modest retirement. The kids are adults and I'm not in debt, so the need to work is no longer the pressing thing it was.
I doubt I'll stop writing, and we never know what's round the corner, but for the time being at least, the carnival is over.
Despite the grumblings above, I've loved life representing the Herald, and feel incredibly privileged to have worked for as long as I have at a job in which my wages were paid by the paper, but my real employer was the Hunter public.
I will miss my colleagues, my contacts and the myriad people whose lives my work has intersected with over the years.
Some of my most important connections I cannot name, but they know who they are, and how they helped me break some important stories, including the secret deal to protect Botany from a Newcastle container terminal, which the state government of the time had repeatedly denied in and out of the parliament.
The best thing I've done, though, was not a story. It was convincing management when I was chief of staff in the mid-1990s to offer a cadetship to a young woman who dazzled from the start on work experience. The great Donna Page is still at it today, bringing baddies to book with more strength and determination than I could ever muster.
I look forward to my erstwhile colleagues continuing the Herald tradition, and serving this region as its premier source of news. So thank you. It's been a gas.
