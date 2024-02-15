Historic Hunter Valley mansion with 45 rooms listed for $10 million

A spectacular mansion in the Hunter Valley dating back to the late-1800s is on the hunt for a new owner.
However, the buyer will need around $10 million to secure the 45-room residence set on a sprawling 7-acre estate near Singleton.
Take a look inside the property, which has been described as "one of NSW, if not Australia's, grandest and finest rural mansion houses", here.
Our story about a long-running brothel hitting the market for lease in Newcastle West drew plenty of interest online earlier this week.
The site of the former Madam P Adult Entertainment Club, described on its website as "a delicious house where desires are always fulfilled", on Hunter Street is for lease at a cost of $73,000 a year.
Listing agent Jason Morris, from Movable, said the building had operated as a brothel since the early 1990s.
A dilapidated house listed this week in Mayfield doesn't look like much from the outside.
However, the property holds significance as being the site of one of Newcastle's first gymnasiums established back in the 1940s.
According to the seller, Olympian weightlifters were among those who trained in the gym.
A luxury new build on an acreage at Anna Bay has earned the title as the most expensive home in the suburb after selling for a record price at auction.
The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home broke the suburb record after it sold under the hammer for $3.96 million with PRD Port Stephens listing agent, Dane Queenan.
Read about the sale here.
It wasn't the only record-breaking auction result.
A renovated 1920s California Bungalow on a quarter acre block in Hamilton South has achieved the highest result for a residential property sale in the suburb.
The price was undisclosed however, records reveal the home topped the previous suburb record of $4.05 million.
A private hospital has secured a 20-year lease on a newly upgraded site in Newcastle in an upgraded former car park site on King Street.
It is expected to open towards the end of the year.
Read more about the redevelopment of the site here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
