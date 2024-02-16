Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Didn't feel real': how woman found dad she never knew after 30 years

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 17 2024 - 5:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jolene Heal, of Christchurch, was overwhelmed but relieved when she found her dad, who grew up at Cessnock. Pictures supplied

A woman searching for 30 years for the father she never knew found him through a DNA website.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.