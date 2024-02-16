High-profile striker remains sidelined as Jets chase points in Maitland

Melina Ayres' season of frustration continues with the Newcastle Jets' high-profile striker still unavailable as they face a must-win clash with Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.
The round-17 A-League match will be the first time the Jets women have played in Maitland and is one of back-to-back home games at the venue.
A win would provide a much-needed points boost to Newcastle's finals hopes with six rounds remaining in an expanded season.
READ MORE: All the latest Newcastle women's sports news
They are eighth on 20 points, three ahead of Brisbane in 10th but only three adrift of fourth place in a congested competition.
The Jets were left to rue a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal after losing 2-1 to Western Sydney in Bathurst last round and the return of Ayres would have offered another dimension to their attack.
But the 24-year-old has not yet been cleared to play after suffering concussion symptoms two-and-a-half weeks ago.
Ayres, signed on a two-year deal from Melbourne Victory, made an immediate impact for her new club by producing the winner in round one.
But she has been limited to eight appearances, and only four starts, due to a hip issue and now concussion.
"They're doing some tests on Mel," Jets coach Ryan Campbell told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"I think she's actually sick as well, so they're just trying to find out what it actually is because it's been making the concussion symptoms look worse. She's had a bit of a tough one this year."
Experienced left-back Gema Simon has also been out due to concussion symptoms and remains unavailable but Campbell expected to have the rest of his squad to choose from.
Sixteen-year-old midfielder Emma Dundas has been in Junior Matildas (Australian under 17s) camp all week but was due back in Newcastle on Friday night.
"I've been talking to Emma through the week about how their week has been going," Campbell said.
"She's telling me she's fit, so I think she will be right for the game."
The match is likely to be the last for defender Claudia Cicco and forward Lara Gooch until mid-March with the pair named in the Young Matildas squad on Wednesday for the upcoming Under-20 Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
After this round, the A-League will break next weekend due to an international window with the Jets' next game on March 3.
READ MORE: All the latest Newcastle Jets news
"We've got a couple of weeks after this game to get the players who haven't been playing as many minutes back up to speed so that they're ready to go, because they're obviously going to have increased minutes now in the team with those two being out," Campbell said.
"It will be a good test of depth."
Home-grown product Josie Allan, 17, could be poised for her first squad inclusion this campaign after being named in an 18-player preliminary squad for the Roar game.
"There's a couple that may go in, maybe not, so I'll make a decision on tonight's training session," Campbell said.
"Josie Allan has been training really well. She's been playing in games for the academy team, so she's a chance for getting into the squad for this weekend, which is good and she's been working hard for that.
"We'll see how tonight goes, but Josie is in the hunt for getting a spot."
Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop has been named in the Brisbane squad along with former Jets forward Ash Brodigan.
The attacking player is eyeing her 100th A-League appearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.