Car crashes into street sign during chase, man arrested: police

A CHASE through Newcastle was allegedly sparked when a man driving an unregistered car tried to flee police before crashing into a street sign.
Newcastle police tried to pull over a red Ford Focus at Hamilton just after midnight after checks allegedly revealed the car's registration had expired.
The man behind the wheel failed to stop for officers and a pursuit was launched on Donald Street, according to police.
Officers gave chase under lights and siren but the car came to a sudden stop on Northcott Drive when it crashed into a street sign, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police vehicles - including motorbikes - swarmed the scene and a 29-year-old man was arrested.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with driving while unlicensed, police pursuit, and using an unregistrable car on the road.
He was refused police bail and spent the night behind bars before fronting Newcastle Local Court for the first time today.
