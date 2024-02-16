'Shamefully neglected': Wallsend Aged Care facility set to close

"SHAMEFULLY neglected" is how Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has described the aged care facility in her electorate which she said is set to close, leaving residents and staff in limbo.
Ms Hornery said staff and residents of Wallsend Aged Care were told yesterday about Hunter New England Health's (HNEH) plans to close the facility.
"I'm extremely disappointed that this facility is being closed by the NSW Government," she said.
"As many people would remember, I staunchly opposed the closing of this facility in 2009. I remain opposed to its closure today.
"Wallsend Aged Care has been shamefully neglected by successive governments, thereby justifying its closure in the eyes of Hunter New England Health."
HNEH chief executive Tracey McCosker told the Newcastle Herald the facility in the old hospital building has remained unchanged since it was established more than 30 years ago.
"Updating it to meet contemporary standards for residential aged care poses significant challenges, and it no longer provides the home-like environment our residents deserve," she said.
"In recent years, we've witnessed a steady decline in occupancy as modern alternatives, offering a more homely atmosphere, have gained preference.
"Faced with these challenges, we've made the difficult decision to close Wallsend Aged Care facility."
Ms McCosker said HNEH would work closely with the 25 residents at the aged care home, their families and caregivers to make the transition into new accommodation as smooth as possible.
"I want to thank the dedicated staff, the backbone of our facility, who have provided unwavering support and care to our residents over the years," she said.
"We're committed to working with each staff member to find alternative employment across our network of facilities."
She said once residents have been moved to new homes, the facility will be repurposed to deliver expanded children's health services.
In 2022, HNEH confirmed the 98-bed aged care facility at the former Wallsend Hospital had more than 60 per cent of its beds available and had not taken a new resident for more than two years.
HNEH said then that it was one of only seven state-funded aged care facilities in the state, with aged care generally a federal responsibility.
At the time, Ms Horney said she was extremely concerned about the under-use of the facility and feared HNEH was setting it up to be privatised or closed.
The aged care facility opened in 1993 after the controversial closure of the old state-run hospital.
Ms Hornery said now, her concerns are with the residents, their families, the staff employed there and for the future use of the site.
"I want to thank the staff for their utmost care and devotion to the residents," she said.
"A bad word is never spoken about you, I urge you to engage with your union to ensure the best possible outcome for you."
Ms Hornery said she spoke with NSW Health Minister Ryan Park about the closure yesterday and made her opposition to the decision clear.
She encouraged concerned members of the public to contact Mr Park and Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley and share their views.
