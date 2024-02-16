Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Updated

'Shamefully neglected': Wallsend Aged Care facility set to close

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 16 2024 - 11:46am, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery outside Wallsend Aged Care facility in 2022. Picture by Marina Neil
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery outside Wallsend Aged Care facility in 2022. Picture by Marina Neil

"SHAMEFULLY neglected" is how Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has described the aged care facility in her electorate which she said is set to close, leaving residents and staff in limbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.