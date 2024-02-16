Anthony Albanese enjoys a dip at Newcastle beach ahead of City Hall address

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised the Hunter's beaches and people, saying he is "connected" to Newcastle because his new fiancee Jodie Haydon was a "coasty" who studied at the University of Newcastle.
In an address at a Business Hunter and University of Newcastle "Nexus" function at City Hall on Friday night, the Prime Minister also said the "economic high road" of clean energy transformation "runs right through the Hunter".
To an audience of Hunter MPs, mayors, and business and university representatives, Mr Albanese held up the region as an example of "what we can achieve when we act with urgency and purpose, optimism and determination".
The Prime Minister was greeted by a strong police presence and about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters outside City Hall on his arrival on Friday evening.
In his speech, the Prime Minister said the story of the Upper Hunter's decommissioned Liddell Power Station, now a renewable energy site, was a "snapshot of the economic and energy transformation under way in Australia, particularly in regional Australia".
"That's the economic high road, and it runs right through the Hunter," he said.
He lauded two Newcastle firms for using Australian research as a foundation for new clean technology.
"Like at MCi, where they are using technology developed at the University of Newcastle to transform captured carbon dioxide emissions into carbonate rock that can be used in building materials.
"Or 3ME Technology, which is working to electrify heavy vehicles used in mining, replacing diesel engines with batteries, as well as developing an electric version of the iconic Bushmaster vehicle in partnership with the Australian Defence Force."
After revealing he had enjoyed a swim at Newcastle's "magnificent" beach, the PM praised the region as "an absolutely beautiful part of the country".
"One of the things that just strikes me about this great city and this region, is just how warm and welcoming people are," he said.
"Very politely asking for selfies, me very politely asking people not to post topless photos of the Prime Minister."
He also said renewables such as solar, green hydrogen and offshore wind could "power a new generation of advanced manufacturing and heavy industry" for the domestic and export markets.
He said the government's Net Zero Economy Authority would be "working with business and industry in the Hunter so they can invest in reducing their emissions".
"And coordinating with local government, Business Hunter and local workers, planning for new jobs in a stronger and more diverse local economy."
The government announced last month that it would spend almost $80 million this year on a business case for the Sydney-Newcastle high-speed rail line which would identify a route, station locations and estimated costs and timeframes for construction.
Mr Albanese said the new rail line was a "transformative" project and the business case would provide a "better understanding of the immense economic potential".
The government has withdrawn $1 billion in promised funding for track improvements which would have shaved minutes off existing train services between the two cities but has promised $500 million to kick-start high-speed rail planning.
The Prime Minister became engaged on Valentine's Day to Ms Haydon, whose cousin works for City of Newcastle. Hunter advertising agency Out of the Square Media took out a full-page advertisement in the Newcastle Herald yesterday welcoming Mr Albanese with the engagement-themed message: "Enjoy Newcastle. Opportunity + Lifestyle. Another perfect marriage."
Not only did Mr Albanese confirm he had seen and liked the advertisement, he personally signed it during a brief photo opportunity after his address on Friday night.
Mr Albanese also told business, education and political leaders at City Hall that the university had made an "important contribution" to the region's prosperity and praised its fee-free enabling program. "The University of Newcastle has led the nation in opening its doors," he said. "They help people who otherwise wouldn't have the chance to go to uni train for something they're passionate about while also getting a grounding in writing and research and the general career skills that higher education offers."
Mr Albanese said an "extraordinary" 70,000 students had taken up fee-free enabling courses and one in five graduates in the past 10 years had entered via these programs.
