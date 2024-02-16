Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle, Lake Macquarie record almost 50k NRMA call-outs in 2023

February 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NRMA responded to almost 50,000 calls for help at Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in 2023, the organisation announced on Thursday as it marked 100 years since its roadside assistance initiative was launched.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.