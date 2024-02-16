Newcastle, Lake Macquarie record almost 50k NRMA call-outs in 2023

NRMA responded to almost 50,000 calls for help at Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in 2023, the organisation announced on Thursday as it marked 100 years since its roadside assistance initiative was launched.
The Central Coast local government area had the highest number of call-outs in NSW and ACT (53,634), with the Lake Macquarie (25,230) and Newcastle (24,199) LGAs ranked ninth and 10th respectively.
Across the state, 402,000 calls were related to battery issues, 135,000 for wheel or tyre damage, and about 90,000 for electrical problems.
The annual figures were released 100 years to the day since NRMA's "roadside guides" began patrolling Sydney streets in 1924.
What began as a team of three people and a Douglas motorcycle grew to an operation that included more than 400 patrol vehicles in metropolitan NSW and ACT alone.
Philip Wilson followed in his father's footsteps to work in the NRMA Roadside Patrol and has done so for four decades.
"Growing up with an NRMA van in the back yard, I loved hearing about the people dad met and helped on the roadside," Mr Wilson said.
"While vehicles have changed drastically in the last century, I believe it is our patrols' good humour and passion for going above and beyond to help motorists that is an ongoing legacy.
"Some of the issues we're seeing less of compared to 10 years ago are accidental lockouts, problems with cooling systems, and ignition issues.
"Especially in the last four years there has been a rise in call-outs to help drivers of hybrid and electric vehicles as more drivers make the transition away from petrol and diesel powered cars."
