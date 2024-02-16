Racing wrap: Mary chases magic mix, Gary Harley's preview, plus dogs, trots

Scone trainer Lou Mary welcomed the prospect of a soft track at Randwick on Saturday when Magic Pharoah stretches out to 1800 metres in search of a second Highway Handicap win.
Magic Pharoah was battling fellow Scone galloper Brok Cafe (Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich) for favouritism in the class 3 event for country-trained horses on Friday, with the track rated a Soft 6.
The four-year-old American Pharoah mare flashed home to win a Highway Handicap over 1600m on December 23 on a soft track, giving Mary a first victory at Randwick. She then finished a half-length away when third in another class 3 Highway at the track two weeks later on a Good 4.
After a month off, she resumed at Rosehill in a 1500m Highway two weeks ago when she came from last to finish 10th, three lengths from the winner on a good surface.
Mary was pleased with the return, which was designed to have her ready for the more suitable 1800m target on Saturday, where she has gate eight.
"After she won at Randwick we went back there two weeks later and the ground was probably a little firm for her," Mary said.
"It was a good run, she was narrowly beaten and did a bit of work around the corner and she still finished off strong.
"Then we didn't have much on the calendar for her so we elected to back off her for four weeks, then give her a good blow out with a 1500m run first-up. She finished off strongly and obviously the aim was an 1800m race tomorrow.
"It looks like it's going to be a nice race for her. She's got a decent barrier and a bit of rain around, which is good. That's what we needed. She's really looking for the 1800.
"She's not the sharpest out of the barriers, she takes a bit of time to get through her gears. She'll be worse than midfield probably and she'll work into it. Tom [Sherry] has sat on her three times now and knows the mare and where she needs to sit over the 1800 to get through her gears and run home late."
He believed there was enough speed in the race to set up another flying finish for Magic Pharoah.
"Early in her preparation, I would have been a bit worried with the 1800," he said.
"Her racing manners needed work and she was overdoing it a bit. We've sorted that out and now Tom says she's been settling really well in the run.
"Even if the tempo is not very strong, she will be able to come back to him, and even if she's got to go three wide, she's a big mare with a big stride, it won't be an issue."
Magic Pharoah has won over 1500m but Mary said the looming Country Championships (1400m) "would just be way too sharp for her".
"She's been in work for a very long time and there's a big chance that win, lose or draw tomorrow, she will go for a good spell," he said.
"I want to keep her fresh for the winter and the wetter tracks. Hopefully after a few runs she will be able to pinch a Saturday race in Sydney or Brisbane."
Mary has 16 boxes on course at Scone and is desperate for more to expand his team.
Michael Freedman's talented Savabeel three-year-old Wymark, unlucky when runner-up on this track last start, is set to atone in the super maiden handicap (1600m) at Newcastle on Saturday.
The New Zealand-bred gelding has had three starts since a spell and his performances in all three have been full of merit.
He was a short-priced favourite first-up at Hawkesbury on December 10 when he came from well back at the top of the straight to finish second, 0.17 lengths from the winner over 1300m.
Wymark's run on the Gold Coast during the Magic Millions Carnival on January 6 was super. Sixteenth in a field of seventeen at the top of the straight, he made up many lengths to finish fourth in a $250,000 maiden.
At Newcastle last start on February 3, Wymark stepped up to 1500m and had a cozy run midfield on the rail. He went for a run between horses late but was cut off when the leader shifted out. Keagan Latham had to check and steer Wymark back to the inside where he hit the line hard to miss by less than a length.
He goes to 1600m for the first time, which is ideal, and he draws nicely. Importantly, Freedman has engaged in-form apprentice Zac Wadick to ride, and his three-kilogram claim is gold.
Another of Savabeel's progeny, Allhallowtide, has bright prospects in the benchmark 64 handicap (1600m). The John O'Shea-trained four-year-old's first-up run was at Newcastle on February 3 and it was an eye-catcher. He was second last in a 1400m event, 10 lengths off the pace at the 1000m. When in clear running in the straight, the gelding kept grinding away and was strong late.
He has been placed in both second-up runs, has barrier one and will appreciate the longer trip. Alysha Collett retains the ride on Allhallowtide, which has been placed twice at Newcastle.
Powerful finisher Territory Express resumes from a spell in the benchmark 68 handicap (1200m).
Both of his wins have been at Newcastle. He has had only one trial, at Warwick Farm, recently and went well. Allowed to drop out to the tail, like he normally does, he stormed home to run second, less than a length from the winner - and he was never let go.
His three runs before a spell in the spring were full of merit, and he came from near last in all three.
On November 7 he was beaten 1.79 lengths at Randwick in a midway benchmark 72, on October 28 the four-year-old was placed at Randwick in a benchmark 78 1600m event, and three starts back he won easily at Newcastle over the mile.
Territory Express has won first-up and Ash Morgan, who rode him in his Newcastle win in October has the mount. This horse loves tracks with long straights, like Newcastle's, and he has two wins and a placing from four starts there.
Nathan Doyle's Nightcapped is ready to run the 1200m third-up from a spell when he contests in the midway maiden handicap (1200m). He has had two starts at Newcastle for two placings over 900m. He has drawn ordinary but has enough pace to race on the speed. Sydney racecaller Darren Flindell is a part-owner of Nightcapped.
Castlereagh trainer Jane Carruthers was confident Robert Smith Memorial Maiden (515m) favourite Mr. Peregrine could back up his sizzling heat run in the final on Saturday night at The Gardens despite pulling up sore.
Mr. Peregrine ran a record maiden time for The Gardens last Saturday when winning by 17.25 lengths in 29.14 seconds on debut. The next best in the three heats was Craig Chappelow's Euphoria with 29.49. All eyes will be on the clock again in the $20,000-to-the-winner final, where Mr. Peregrine has box seven. Carruthers has been busy this week getting the young star ready.
"I've just been working on him and I'm about to give him a hot hydrobath," she said on Friday.
"He pulled up a bit sore in the back leg and you've just got to hope to work on it and get rid of it. He hasn't really done much this week because of that. We just slipped him up our straight.
"He'll be right for tomorrow. It's just niggly things in his stifles you've got to work on."
She said last week's run, which came after four trials at the track, caught even her by surprise.
"He ran 29.45 [in a trial] and we thought he might get down to 40 or 35, so that time was a shock. It was amazing," Carruthers said.
"We would have preferred an inside box [for the final], but you take what you get."
Carruthers has had maiden success before at the track with a future star. Magic Sprite won The Gardens series in 2009 known as the Josh Brown Memorial.
Hunter-raised reinsman Jack Callaghan is set to drive Peter Hanson-trained Mach Da Vinci in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile next week.
Callaghan has steered the seven-year-old son of Art Major in eight of his past nine starts, which have included three wins and three placings at Menangle. In their latest run, the combination narrowly held out Luke McCarthy's Bondi Lockdown before surviving a protest last Saturday night at Menangle.
Next Friday's Newcastle Mile gives the winner a spot in the $1 million Miracle Mile on March 9. The premier race's $1.80 favourite Leap To Fame is headed to the Newcastle Mile, which has its barrier draw on Monday.
The superstar will no doubt scare off other Miracle Mile hopefuls, who could go to later heats at Menangle. Callaghan, though, was eyeing his home region's biggest race with Mach Da Vinci.
"At the stage I should have Mach Da Vinci," the 22-year-old said. "He'll be nominated and hopefully he should get a run after his win last week.
"He's going really well. He had that good win on Saturday so he's going into it with a heap of confidence."
Callaghan, who has gone past 600 winners, has built a top career in Sydney while working for the powerful McCarthy stable, which is set to send Cantfindabetterman to the Newcastle Mile.
On Saturday night, Callaghan drives Swell Time for his father, Morisset trainer Mark, in the fourth.
"She's going really well," he said. "She ran a good third two starts back at Menangle in a similar grade, then won at Newcastle last week in really quick time."
