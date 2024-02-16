Newcastle set for mostly sunny weekend

A warm day with some cloud cover in Newcastle is expected to lead to a mostly sunny weekend, with top temperatures of 30 degrees predicted for Saturday and Sunday in the city.
Beach-goers sought refuge from 87 per cent humidity in town on Friday, following a downpour overnight during which almost 30mm of rain fell in half an hour.
As of mid-afternoon on Friday, Newcastle had reached a top temperature of 25.1 degrees at the Nobbys weather station, while the mercury passed 32 degrees at Scone Airport and 30 at Cessnock, Maitland, Merriwa, and Singleton.
There was an 80 per cent chance of a thunderstorm in Newcastle on Friday afternoon, according to forecasters, but there was only 30 and 40 per cent chance of less than 1mm of rain on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
On the water, the swell is likely to be east to northeasterly at 1 to 1.5 metres, with northeasterly winds between 15 and 20 knots across the weekend.
Top temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s early next week, before a 30-degree day is predicted for Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.