Family affair: Wingrove set for emotional appearance for Team Australia

RIXON Wingrove will be driven by more than patriotism and pride when he takes the field for Team Australia against Korean professional outfit Hanwha Eagles at Melbourne Ballpark on Saturday.
Wingrove is no stranger to big games.
He has played for Australia at a sold-out Tokyo Dome against Japan in the World Baseball Classic and has won trophies in front of a packed Australian Baseball League stadium.
Saturday will be the first time Wingrove's family will watch the slugger perform live for the senior national team.
Wingrove has an exceptionally close bond with his family. He grew up in a big, crowded house in Newcastle shared by his grandparents, mum, dad, auntie and cousins.
"This means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to them," Wingrove said. "They've seen me in some under-23 and under-18 games before but never for proper Team Australia. This is going to be something I will always remember, and I hope they do too. This is my first time playing for the top team of Australia on home soil and I can't wait to see everybody."
Wingrove is part of a baseball family. His great-grandfather Jack was part of a group who started organised baseball in Newcastle.
When Rixon was 14, there were seven Wingroves in a division six team.
Rixon played with dad Leighton, pop John, auntie Jackie, cousin Josh, and uncle Shane. His grandmother scored.
"There were seven of us and we had the time of our lives," John Wingrove said. "We played well. We played as a family. We went undefeated. But I actually think the boys learned more about baseball and life in that dugout surrounded by family and people who knew the games so well than they could have by playing juniors."
Rixon Wingrove, who was part of the Adelaide Giants side which won the ABL championship this month, still cherishes those times.
"When people ask me about by favourite memory playing this game, the World Baseball Classic was incredible, there's the back-to-back championships but I'd be lying to you if I said [playing with my family] wasn't my favourite," he said. "That was a special time in my life.
"Now I get to have another experience to share with them this weekend."
Wingrove is joined in Team Australian by fellow Novocastrian, pitcher Lachlan Wells.
