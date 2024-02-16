Motorbike rider injured in crash at Waratah, road closed

A MOTORBIKE rider has been rushed to hospital with a suspected broken leg after a crash which closed a Newcastle road.
Emergency services were called to Turton Road and Station Street in Waratah after reports a car and motorcycle had collided just before 2pm on Friday, February 16.
Traffic was affected in both directions at the busy intersection while first responders and Transport for NSW crews worked at the scene.
Ambulance NSW paramedics treated one man, who was riding the motorbike, for injuries he suffered in the crash.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed the rider was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a suspected leg fracture.
Paramedics were still at the scene just before 3pm but it's understood no one else was seriously injured in the crash.
Live Traffic NSW indicated Station Street at Turton Road remained closed about 2.45pm and diversions were in place.
Drivers in the area should expect delays, be cautious, and avoid the area if possible.
Northbound traffic on Turton Road can use High Street, southbound drivers can travel on Platt Street.
Westbound traffic on Station Street can go into Market Street and then Harris Street, while eastbound travellers can use local streets to navigate around the cash site.
