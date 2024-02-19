Rock shooter Tony Mott on silverchair, Rolling Stones and other stars

The new book includes Mott's photos of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards mid- performance, Peter Garrett kneeling on stage eye-to-eye with the front row, Tex Perkins holding court in front of an army of fans at Sydney' s Big Day Out in 1994. "They tell the story not just of the musician, or the photographer, but of the thousands and thousands of fans who loved that song in that moment," according to a note by the producer, Wilkinson Publishing.

