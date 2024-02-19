Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Rock shooter Tony Mott on silverchair, Rolling Stones and other stars

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
February 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
silverchair, as shot by photographer Tony Mott. Picture by Tony Mott
silverchair, as shot by photographer Tony Mott. Picture by Tony Mott

Rock 'n' roller lovers will have a chance to refresh their memories on Tuesday, when legendary Australian rock 'n' photographer Tony Mott visits Newcastle to launch his new book, Rock n Roll Gallery - A Journey From Sheffield to Sydney 1983 -2023

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.