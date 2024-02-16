Newcastle young gun rocking it with professionals in $250,000 tournament

ELLA Scaysbrook is not daring to dream just yet.
Scaysbrook is tied for eighth at seven under entering the third round of the $250,000 Players Series Hunter Valley at Cypress Lakes Resort.
The 18-year-old Newcastle amateur added a two-under 68 on Friday to her opening five-under 65.
Another amateur, Victoria Phoenix Campbell, leads at 13 under after rounds of 61, 66 in the mixed event. Sydney professional Daniel Gale (66,62) is a stroke back.
Scaysbrook won the 36-hole junior event run in conjunction with the PGA tournament two years ago and simply aimed to make the cut this weekend.
"I'm very excited for the weekend," Scaysbrook said. "The greens are quite soft and you can go at the pins."
Scaysbrook finished tied for 21st against some of the world's best at the Australian Open late last year.
Asked if she could go all the way, this weekend, Scaysbrook said: "I think I can win, but probably not this year. Playing in professional tournaments and the bigger amateur events and doing well, gives you confidence. It shows you are not far off them."
Starting at the 10th home on Friday, Scaysbrook overhit her tee shot for bogey at the par-three 11.
However, she quickly found rhythm with birdies at 16th, 17th, fourth and sixth before a late slip-up at the par-four ninth.
"I made a few good pars after the bogey," Scaysbrook said. " "The 16th is a birdie hole. I got a bit of momentum there.
'Unfortunately I had a hiccup at the ninth. My drive was OK, but the fairway slopes and it ended up sitting down in the rough. My second went into the bunker. I hit a good long bunker shot out and just missed the putt.
"I have played Cypress Lakes a lot and know it well. It plays different in these events. They have converted the first and 14th holes from par-fives to par fours. It's a good challenge playing alongside the men."
Corey Lamb (68, 72) who works and practises at Cypress Lakes, crashed late to miss the cut by a stroke.
The 22-year-old started the second round at two under and had moved to three under through 16 holes.
However, disaster struck in the form of a triple-bogey seven at the 17th to fall to even par.
Hunter amateurs Jake Riley (73,73) and Jye Pickin (76,74) and recently returned Nick Flanagan (75,71) also failed to make the weekend.
