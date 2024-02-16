Newcastle cricket: Cardiff-Boolaroo captain aims for semis return

Cardiff-Boolaroo skipper Jay Sneddon is counting on teammates to give him a chance to play again this season after succumbing to injury.
Sneddon battled back and hamstring injuries to keep out 56 balls last week as he and Daniel Williams (82 balls) took CBs to 8-116 at stumps and deny Charlestown (8(dec)-347) victory in a rain-affected Newcastle district cricket match at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
The result left CBs in fifth spot on 47 points, two points off fourth-placed Wallsend, with two rounds to go. Charlestown (58) dropped from first to third, behind Newcastle City (61) and Stockton (60).
"It was a really huge game," Sneddon said.
"To end up with a draw batting on a pretty difficult wicket. It was wet and we had a delayed start, so it was really good for us to show that fight to get those points. They could end up being an important.
"All the boys were really happy with it and I guess it gives us that bit of confidence that we can bat in tricky conditions and get the points when we need them."
CBs next face second-last Waratah-Mayfield (26) at Pasterfield but rain could again play a part.
"The curator said it's going to need to dry out a fair bit to be able to get a wicket up, so I'd say best-case scenario is a delayed start tomorrow," Sneddon said.
Regardless, Sneddon is out with a hamstring strain and suspected bulging disc.
"Best-case scenario is I'll be playing again in two weeks but I don't see myself playing against City," he said. "I'd say it will be, if we do make the semis, I'll be back then."
Matthew Willett comes in for Sneddon, while Griffin Lea takes over as skipper.
Charlestown host Wallsend at Kahibah Oval in another key clash but play on day one looks doubtful. Elsewhere, City travel to Belmont (31), Uni (30) host Wests (33), Merewether (36) are at home against Stockton and Hamilton-Wickham (35) welcome Toronto (5).
