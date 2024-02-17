Pamela Hassan is missing from Waratah, can you help find her?

Pamela Hassan, a 78-year-old Newcastle woman, has been reported missing and police are urgently calling on the public for help to find her.
Ms Hassan, who has dementia, was last seen at a Waratah care facility about 2pm on Saturday, February 17, and there are serious concerns for her safety.
Local police have begun searching for Ms Hassan, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a thin build and shoulder-length white hair.
Pamela was seen wearing a red shirt, blue stripped pants and maybe carrying either magazine or a teddy bear. She is known to frequent the Waratah and Warners Bay areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
