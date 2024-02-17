Three women charged over brutal fight at Swansea Maccas, livestreamed on TikTok

Three women who were allegedly involved in a brutal fight at Swansea McDonald's that was live-streamed on TikTok will face court in March on charges of affray.
Police were called to the Swansea McDonald's car park about 10.30pm on February 2, where officers claim that the women met for a pre-arranged fight that was recorded live on social media.
The video shows a person being repeatedly punched and pushed as two people wrestle over a timber fence. At one point in the footage, a car is driven erratically up the gutter towards the fight scene, and a third person jumps out of the vehicle to join the melee.
Several other people come in and out of the fight, according to the footage shared with the Newcastle Herald by a concerned member of the public, as offensive language and abuse is hurled between the two parties.
When police arrived at the scene, however, officers said all those involved had fled.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing copies of the footage, police began investigating. Three women, aged 31, 18, and 29, were charged on Saturday.
All three will appear before Belmont Local Court, with the 31-year-old woman appearing on Wednesday, March 6, the 18-year-old woman appearing on Wednesday, March 13, and the 29-year-old woman appearing on Wednesday, April 3.
