Sleepless Knights: Hastings bounces back with strong trial form

Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has recalled "sleepless nights" and a tortuous period following off-season leg surgery, declaring he thought he was "no chance" of playing in Saturday's trial just two months ago.
But in a successful return to the pitch in Newcastle's 44-18 win over Cronulla at Gosford, Hastings not only got through unscathed, which in itself he described as a "win", but laid claims to hold onto the No.7 jersey he made his own last season.
Hastings was in the thick of it during his 40-minute, first-half stint, setting up three tries to help the Knights turn a 12-point deficit into a 24-12 lead at the break.
The 28-year-old showed no signs of being hampered by the leg he broke last year, a fracture that required a 15-centimetre plate to repair.
"Probably just before Chrissy, and I was still limping, I thought I was no chance to play this trial," Hastings said.
"I had a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of fights with myself about whether I was going to be right or if it was ever going to heal. There were points there where I was just thinking this is never going to feel the same.
"But I worked extremely hard. A lot of credit has to go to the club because they've put a lot of time and effort into me, and I've put a lot of time and effort into myself too, so I'm just grateful to be able to run back out there and play footy again."
Hastings went down twice last season with leg injuries. First, late in the regular season which he recovered from, only to fall again in Newcastle's home final.
He missed the club's semi-final loss to the Warriors in New Zealand the following week and then had surgery a few days later.
It was the second time in little more than a year that the playmaker had been on the operating table, after having his leg broken in a hip drop tackle while playing for Wests Tigers in 2022.
Post surgery last September, Hastings was forced to embark on another long and painstakingly slow recovery.
"I had a break that never healed from the hip drop then I got hit higher up and cracked it again so as you can see there, it's pretty much half my leg," Hastings said, highlighting a lengthy scar.
"Not being able to walk for seven weeks was torture on the crutches, then I was pretty much learning to walk again, so I didn't really start training with the team until ... our [January] camp, then I got chucked back in."
Hastings has only had a few solid weeks of team-training. He spent much of the summer "inside rowing and skiing and doing all that stuff that's not very fun".
But his return display, whilst only a trial and against a depleted Cronulla, pleased coach Adam O'Brien.
"In really good nick. He's worked hard, especially after Christmas," O'Brien said.
"He shed a few kilos. He hasn't been able to run, which has been hard for him, and he's just been in the gym doing weights. To see him out the last month training with the team, I thought he was great for us."
Hastings played the first 20 minutes with Tyson Gamble and the second before half-time with Jack Cogger. The latter two played the next 20 minutes after half-time. Cogger was strong in his first game in a Knights jersey since 2018, but whether he gets the jump on Gamble to play five-eighth - or O'Brien opts for an alternative combination - remains to be seen.
"We have another trial to work it out. We're fortunate we have very capable spine depth," the coach said.
"We're relishing that - we've been on the other side of that. All of them, including Will Pryce, they all had some nice touches - there were some clap-your-hands moments."
Hastings, who played 22 games last year - the most of any season in his NRL career - hopes to build on his performance against Melbourne in Fiji this week.
Newcastle piled on 44 unanswered points until Cronulla scored a late consolation try, but Hastings wasn't happy with his side's start.
"The first 20 wasn't nice - we just defended the whole time - but coming off a pretty serious leg break, so just to get out there and run around again was a win for me," he said.
"I had a couple of nice involvements on top of that, so all in all, pretty happy. I just wanted to get through unscathed."
