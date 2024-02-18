'Sporadic' showers predicted for start to the week in the Hunter

AFTER a warm and dry weekend in the Hunter, wet conditions are on the horizon heading into Monday and Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts predict a trough pushing out along the coastline, which BOM senior meteorologist Jordan Notara says will to increase the possibility of showers.
"It's going to be a relatively warm day, with temperatures in the higher 20s through the Newcastle area and parts of the Lower Hunter, but we'll see that accompanied with some heavier showers in the afternoon," Mr Notara said.
Monday's top temperature is expected to be 29 degrees while Tuesday will reach 27.
Mr Notara said showers may be sporadic, coming across light in some areas with potential bursts of heavy rainfall in others.
"Maybe 10mm could be something we could see as the shelf comes across, but we're not at the stage of severe storms," he said.
He said the Bureau would monitor storm warnings "to really identify exactly where they are because it's uncertain where these storms could produce".
Conditions will ease by Wednesday with a slight chance of rain before temperatures begin to climb heading into the later part of the week, and are similar in the Upper Hunter.
The maximum temperature for Newcastle on Thursday is 32, while Friday is forecast to reach a top of 35 degrees with a chance of a thunderstorm.
