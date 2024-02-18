Manning Gregory wins another shot at Surfest's best as Callinan lifts late at Sunset

Callinan sat second in his opening round heat and needed a 5.11 to better countryman Liam O'Brien when he fell on a bumpy wave with 10 minutes to go. He hit back with a vertical finish 90 seconds later for a 5.07 before an even better one for a 5.93 with 3:30 left. His tally of 11.0 edged out O'Brien (9.4) and Moroccan Ramzi Boukhiam (2.43). He next takes on Hawaiian injury replacement Brodie Sale, who beat Griffin Colapinto and Seth Moniz in his first CT heat.