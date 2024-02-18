Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Manning Gregory wins another shot at Surfest's best as Callinan lifts late at Sunset

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 18 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Gregory in action on Saturday. Picture Darren Anderson Photography, Surfest
Manning Gregory in action on Saturday. Picture Darren Anderson Photography, Surfest

Merewether tyro Manning Gregory will get another chance to compete against the best at Surfest on his home break after winning a wildcard into the March 11-17 Burton Automotive Pro.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.