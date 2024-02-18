Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hamwicks go all out to get on and chase unlikely finals berth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 18 2024 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamwicks' Will Frais.
Hamwicks' Will Frais.

Hamilton-Wickham worked hard before and during play to push for outright points against Toronto in the only round 12 Newcastle district cricket top-grade match to start on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.