Patient treated for burns after car bursts into flames on M1

PARAMEDICS are treating a person for burns and vehicles are banked up on the M1 after a car burst into flames south of Newcastle.
Emergency services were called to reports of a car fire, which spread to nearby grassland, near the Wyong exit at Kangy Angy just after 2.30pm on Sunday, February 18.
Ambulance paramedics remained at the scene about 4pm assessing patients.
It's understood at least one person has suffered burns in the ordeal.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service responded and managed to extinguish both the burning car and the small grass fire.
The vehicle was travelling southbound when it caught alight, and one of three lanes were closed so emergency services could work.
Transport for NSW crews are also at the scene.
Live Traffic NSW alerts warned travellers that vehicles were banked up southbound on the Pacific Motorway past Alison Road.
Traffic was also heavy northbound.
Anyone in the area should exercise caution, obey the directions of emergency services, and allow extra travel time.
All lanes had reopened to traffic by about 4pm on Sunday, but the gridlock could take some time to clear.
