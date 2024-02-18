Racing: Gibbons keen to keep Hunter link; Harley's Newcastle review; trots and dogs

Sydney is calling Dylan Gibbons as he enters the home straight of his stellar apprenticeship under top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees.
The 22-year-old, though, is keen to keep his connection to Newcastle strong while trying to grow his career in town.
Gibbons shook off a slow start to 2024 with five metropolitan winners over the past week, including a front-running victory aboard Bjorn Baker-trained Thunderlips in the last at Randwick on Saturday and a treble at Canterbury on Friday night.
"I had a rough start to the year in January," Gibbons said. "It was tough sledding there for a bit, but I was able to get through that patch and now I can ride the high while it's here and try to keep it going as long as I can."
It was the third time Gibbons has scored a Canterbury treble. On the other occasions, all the winners were for Lees. On Friday night, he had victories for David Pfieffer (Angel Fund), Paul Perry (Totoka) and Baker (Little Baia).
Gibbons, who finishes his apprenticeship in late July, has established himself in the Sydney riding ranks despite still living at home in the Hunter and competing without a claim for the past seven months.
He has 51 winners for the season, including 24 in town, and 367 overall in just over three and half years.
After his apprenticeship, he plans to live in Sydney part-time, but he doesn't want a complete move.
"I'll try to work out a way to be down there a bit more for trials and trackwork, but I won't be completely leaving Newcastle," said Gibbons, who recently moved from Waratah to Merewether.
"It's a great spot and Kris has been great to me, along with most of his connections, so I'll be making sure I keep that connection as strong as I can."
His win on two-year-old filly Totoka was his first success for master Newcastle trainer Paul Perry.
And Gibbons was impressed with the effort.
"They don't often take two-year-olds to town unless they've got a high opinion of them," he said.
"It went to a group race its first start and she obviously had the favours being on the fence at Canterbury, but I just like the way she went about it. She feels like a progressive horse.
"Whether it can stack up to the A-graders, I'm not sure, but I think the plan is for it to have a crack, so I'll be excited to see if she can aim up."
He produced a well-rated ride on Thunderlips to claim the 1400m benchmark 78.
"It was very well-placed but it still had to step up to the 1400 but it did a very good job," he said.
"I was on a fit horse and able to lead, but it still hadn't been to 1400 before. We were able to control, then skip and get another really good win."
On Monday, Muswellbrook hosts a seven-race card.
The Paul Perry stable dealt corporate bookmakers a blow on Saturday when Nosey Parker landed a hefty plunge in the final event at Newcastle Racecourse.
The four-year-old son of Perry's former famous sprinter Choisir was backed from $4 into $2.80 late in betting in the benchmark 68 handicap (1200m).
Given a perfect ride by Andrew Adkins, Nosey Parker unwound from back in the field halfway down the straight to win by 2.6 lengths running away.
The gelding is a Newcastle track specialist, winning four times and placing twice in seven starts at home.
He relished the soft track, winning his fourth race on rain-affected ground. It capped a successful 24 hours for the stable after $18 chance Totoka won at Canterbury on Friday night.
Nosey Parker's victory rounded off a good day for local trainers after Nathan Doyle and Jason Deamer also had wins.
Doyle's filly Nightcapped, part-owned by Sydney racecaller Darren Flindell, relished a longer trip when she won the midway maiden handicap (1200m).
The well-backed $2.90 favourite had a lovely run behind the leaders and was able to wear down stablemate Ace's In Bloom to win by half a length. She has had four starts for a win and two placings at Newcastle.
Deamer's American-bred six-year-old Jack Duggan was the other home-track winner, in the 1890m provincial benchmark 64 handicap.
The gelding had been unplaced in all three previous Newcastle starts, but he had been racing well with a Gosford win on New Year's Eve and a Canterbury placing on January 19.
Ridden on Saturday by Ash Morgan, Jack Duggan settled back in the field and it took him the length of the straight to put his head in front.
The talented Wymark, which was desperately unlucky two weeks earlier at Newcastle, atoned with victory in the super maiden handicap (1600m).
The three-year-old was help up in the straight a fortnight ago when narrowly beaten, but young apprentice Zac Wadick, in his first ride on Wymark, made certain there were no excuses on Saturday. He sent Wymark forward to sit outside the leader from the start and he always looked the winner.
The Chris Waller-trained, Kiwi-bred Ahuriri is set for a successful career over longer distances after an outstanding win in the maiden plate (1890m).
The filly, part-owned by the trainer, was stepping up to a middle distance for the first time and she sprinted quickly from midfield in the straight to win by more than five lengths. Ahuriri was second-up from a spell and she had shown promise last preparation with placings at Sandown and Newcastle.
Menangle trainer-driver Rickie Alchin will hunt a series double at Newcastle Paceway on Monday when trial winners Soho Gunslinger and Crusader Miss contest heats of the inaugural Tommy Reay Sapling Memorial.
Two heats of the series for two-year-olds, named in honour of the prominent Hunter breeder, will be held to decide the field for the $20,000 final on March 1.
Alchin had success in another $20,000 final at Newcastle two months ago when Collective Works claimed the Goozdolphin Maiden Muster series.
He returns with Soho Gunslinger and Crusader Miss, which won recent Menangle trials in 1:57 and 1:58.2 respectively. Soho Gunslinger has gate five in heat one and Crusader Miss the three in the second.
Alchin was cautiously optimistic about his chances given every pacer in the series is on debut.
"We like them and we think they've got some ability, but they are all first starters and I think there are other horses in the heats that have trained up well as well," Alchin said.
"As long as they get around, do everything right and qualify for the final, that's the plan.
"Troy Williams' Rosa Dundee in heat two, it's impressed me at its trials and Brian Portelli's horse [Red Sapphire] in Soho Gunslinger's race has impressed me.
"From the form at the trials, they all seem to do everything right."
Castlereagh trainer Jane Carruthers' plan to win the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden Series (515m) at The Gardens with Mr Peregrine came to fruition on Saturday night but even she was amazed with how he did it.
Mr Peregrine dominated his heat on debut a week earlier, winning by 17.25 lengths in 29.14 seconds - a new maiden record at the track.
Even from box seven, Mr Peregrine was a raging favourite for the $20,000-to-the-winner final at $1.65 but the race didn't go to plan.
Squeezed out between runners after missing the start, Mr Peregrine quickly rounded the field, riding a bump along the way, to sit just off leader Sapphire Banner down the back straight. Unable to find a way through, Mr Peregrine looked set to run second before bounding past Sapphire Banner in the final few strides to win by 0.75 of a length in 29.72.
Carruthers was ecstatic with the "amazing win" in the final, which had long been a target for Mr Peregrine. His brother Not Without has won his first six starts in quick times at Richmond and Wentworth Park.
"When they trialled he was always just a little bit faster than Not Without," Carruthers said. "So we knew he could run, and we always said if we had one in the litter we would keep him for this particular race."
Karuah trainer Sam Rees got the quinella in the consolation race with Curyo Dancer and My Moon Shadow.
Swan Bay trainer Charlie Lamb, who scratched Lottie Ellie from the final, grabbed third with Charlie's Pick.
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen will look to the Temora Cup with Nangar Jim after his half-length second to Nangar Larry in the Bulli Cup on Friday night.
