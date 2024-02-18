Hunter locations included in bold preschool rollout

SEVERAL locations across the Hunter have been included in the largest expansion of public preschools in NSW history.
In an announcement on Monday, February 19, the NSW Government revealed it will place 100 free-to-attend facilities over three years in areas of greatest need.
By co-locating the facilities at public primary school sites, children will be more ready for kindergarten and parents with more than one child can avoid travelling to multiple locations, the state government says.
Sites were selected by an education department panel that focused on educational need, child development and socioeconomic data, projected demand and infrastructure feasibility.
"This investment in public preschools is the largest made by any government in NSW's history," Education Minister Prue Car said.
"This significant investment reflects the NSW Labor Government's commitment to high quality public education, and our belief that access to early childhood education before school should not be defined by your postcode."
But the plan was lashed by the opposition for falling far short of the coalition's 2022 promise to deliver 500 preschools by 2027.
"This visionary initiative has been reduced by Labor to just a fifth of what it would have been," Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said at the weekend.
The government dismissed the 500-preschool scheme as lacking proper planning or consultation while pointing to negligible preschool construction over the past 12 years.
HUNTER PRESCHOOL LOCATIONS:
- With Australian Associated Press
