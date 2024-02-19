Flash flooding is nothing new for Newcastle's inner suburbs

So thank you also to the teams allocated to do the jobs requested, which have ranged from unblocking water fountains near children's play equipment, removing branches from children's play equipment, replacing tripping taps, replacing broken garbage lids, filling in potholes, repairing road damage, removing large branches that have snapped off trees, fixing grates over storm drains that were damaged during flooding, illegal dumping, street signs replaced after they had gone missing, signage reviewed and rectified near pedestrian crossings, signage put up to make road users away of children in the area, overgrown vegetation removed, grass mowed, missed garbage collection sorted, and I know there have been other requests as well.

