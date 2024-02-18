Wanted man arrested after allegedly trying to escape through bushland

A WANTED man will front court today on more than 30 charges after he was tracked by the police chopper through bushland and arrested.
The 30-year-old man had warrants out for his arrest for alleged property and illegal hunting offences, and was brought into custody after a police operation in the Hunter on Sunday, February 19.
Investigations into property crime led Hunter Valley officers to a property on Ridgeland Road at Wybong at about 7am.
When police arrived, a man was allegedly seen running from the residence.
General duties officers on the ground were backed by a PolAir aircraft as they tracked the man.
He allegedly escaped from the property and drove through bushland in a ute.
The 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of police pursuit.
The man also faces allegations of taking and driving a vehicle without consent, driving while suspended and driving while disqualified.
The warrants were executed for 27 property, traffic and hunting offences, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The Singleton man was refused bail and spent the night in police custody, before his first court appearance on the charges in Muswellbrook Local Court today.
