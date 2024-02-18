Lotto division one winner celebrates "life changing" windfall

A GOSFORD man has described his windfall as "life changing" after claiming $680,000 in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.
The division one win was one of eight recorded in Saturday Lotto draw 4443.
"Monday mornings don't get much better than this I can assure you," the man said.
"I've kept these numbers going for years. I just always had a feeling these were my numbers, and I shouldn't stray from them.
"I'm glad I went with my gut now. It's been a tough few years for me so this is an incredible breath of fresh air.
"I'll pay off the mortgage, fix up a few bills and then I might treat myself to a new car.
"One thing is for sure; I'll be living life more freely and with less stress from here on out. "
His winning marked 10-game system seven entry was purchased at Gosford Lotto News Agency & Convenience Store.
The store owner Pat Shandil said he and the team were celebrating selling a division one winning entry.
"When I first heard that our store had sold a division-winning ticket entry, I was absolutely thrilled and excited," Mr Shandil said.
"It's such a rare and special occurrence to have a winning ticket sold at our outlet, and it's a moment of pride for our store and our team.
"It's a fantastic feeling to know that someone in our community is now a big winner, and we're honoured to have played a part in their good fortune."
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4443 were 21, 11, 34, 28, 25 and 7, while the supplementary numbers were 32 and 35.
Across Australia, there were eight division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4443 - five in Victoria and three in NSW.
The Lott's division one winning tally has reached 267 so far in 2024, including 92 won by NSW Lotteries customers.
In 2023, Saturday Lotto created 176 millionaires across Australia.
