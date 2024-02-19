Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cogger taking nothing for granted despite promising trial

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights playmaker Jack Cogger. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights playmaker Jack Cogger. Picture by Marina Neil

HE impressed in Saturday's trial but Knights playmaker Jack Cogger insists this week's match against Melbourne will likely be the clincher to earn a starting spot for next month's season-opener.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.