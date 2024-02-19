Flash flooding warning as severe storm looms

A FLASH flooding warning has been issued as a slow-moving but severe thunderstorm rolls into the Hunter.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued the storm warning on Monday morning.
The BOM warned that a severe thunderstorm likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding was detected near Wangi Wangi and Awaba about 11.35am.
"This thunderstorm is slow-moving," the BOM warning said.
It was forecast to affect Brightwaters and Lake Macquarie by 12.05 pm, and Swansea, Mannering Park and Nords Wharf by 12:35 pm.
Locations which may be affected include Morisset, Muswellbrook and Wyong.
The alert said a severe thunderstorm detected near Williamtown at about 11am was likely to produce heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding, especially in the Raymond Terrace area.
It was likely to hit Williamtown at about 11.35am.
Other parts of the Hunter were also under a severe thunderstorm warning this morning as a trough caused slow-moving showers and thunderstorms.
The BOM warned about 11am that severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
The sky was dark over Newcastle on Monday morning, and lightning split the sky as thunder rolled.
Some flash flooding had already been reported in the East Maitland and Raworth areas, which has closed roads.
Keep up to date with warnings via the BOM website.
The stormy weather comes after wild weather wreaked havoc in the Hunter on Wednesday last week.
Residents reported localised flash flooding and some damage after the dark storm front rolled in about 4.30pm.
Photographs taken in the aftermath of the severe thunderstorm showed a roof partially collapsed at Jesmond Central shopping centre, and near the Family Hotel on Hunter Street in Newcastle West.
There was localised flash flooding in Wickham, with water lapping against cars parked next to kerbs.
Waist-deep flooding was reported with blocked drains at Gordon Avenue, Hamilton.
Newcastle Basketball Association was forced to cancel games that evening after flash flooding at the courts.
The State Emergency Service (SES) advises that people should:
