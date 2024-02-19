Hamilton fixer-upper listed for the first time in 44 years draws 19 bidders

BUYERS in the market for fixer-upper homes flocked to auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.
A run-down two-bedroom weatherboard home in Mayfield listed with Wilton Lemke Stewart drew 15 registrations and sold under the hammer for $627,000.
Similar properties also attracted big numbers at auctions in the week ending February 18.
A three-bedroom house in original condition on 227 square metres at 26 Lawson Street in Hamilton drew the highest number of potential buyers at auction in Newcastle, with 19 registrations.
Spillane Property's Patrick Skinner, who listed the home alongside Donna Spillane, said the property's location close to Beaumont Street, rear lane access and entry-level price into Hamilton appealed to buyers.
It was the first time the property had been listed since the sellers purchased it in 1980 for $37,000.
"We had over 200 people inspect the property during the four-week campaign," Mr Skinner said.
"A lot of people said it wasn't worth the money because it needed so much done to it but we had a lot of first-home buyers at the auction looking for a project."
Listed with a guide of $700,000 to $770,000, the bidding opened at $600,000 and rose quickly across 15 bids before it was sold to an investor for $915,000.
One of the first-home buyers from that auction had success at another when they purchased a fixer-upper at 27 George Street in Tighes Hill listed with LaneCampos Property.
The auction of the two-bedroom home attracted nine registrations and started with an opening bid of $650,000 before the property was sold for $818,000.
"That inner-city market up to $1 million is extremely active," Reynolds Auctions auctioneer Gavan Reynolds said.
"The buyers are still looking for properties they can do the work on and benefit from any of the renovation upside."
In New Lambton, a renovated three-bedroom period home listed with Mavis Property Co at 57 Freyburg Street drew five registered bidders.
After an opening bid at the guide of $950,000, the property sold for $1.19 million.
Spillane Property also took a three-bedroom home at 28 Norris Avenue in Mayfield West to auction which drew 10 registrations and five active bidders.
The auction started at $760,000 and it eventually came down to two parties when the bidding reached $925,000.
The two buyers placed a further 20 bids until hitting a final sale result of $963,000.
"The home needed updating but the big appeal was it being in a great part of Mayfield West on a 600 square metre block, so people liked the fact it was a big yard on a good street," Mr Skinner said.
The agency also took a renovated three-bedroom house at 138 Gosford Road in Adamstown to auction.
Listed with a guide of $920,000 to $990,000, 12 bidders registered at the auction which started at $1 million.
The property sold for a street record of $1.14 million.
"There was a house across the street which was also three bedroom that sold for $930,000 last April, so that shows a big lift in the market," Mr Skinner said.
"Buyers are jumping back in and consumer sentiment has improved considerably."
Nearby in Adamstown Heights, a three-bedroom brick home on 632 square metres at 90 Madison Drive listed with Salt Property had three registrations.
The bidding commenced just above the $1.375 million guide at $1.4 million and sold for $1.537 million.
A total of 29 homes were scheduled to go to auction across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending February 18.
CoreLogic recorded a clearance rate of 66.7 per cent from from 24 preliminary results, with 16 cleared auctions and 8 uncleared.
