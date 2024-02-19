Principal Pam looks back on 35 years with St Philip's ahead of retirement

AS Pam O'Dea prepares to close the chapter on 35 years with St Philip's Christian College, she can't help but feel an incredible degree of sadness.
The Newcastle principal announced her retirement earlier this month and is reflecting on her memorable time with the college before she leaves the school yard at the end of the year.
"When I say to the kids I've been here over half my life I get a lump in my throat. I think my goodness has it been that long? It doesn't feel like that," she said.
"I believe that seasons come and go and even though I don't really want to close this chapter, I have to."
The 68 year-old said there had been several highlights since first arriving at the school as a year five teacher in 1990, working previously in the public sector and for the Salvation Army.
"You can't do 35 years without there being so many highlights. There was an advertisement for a year five teacher and I thought this was a calling," she said.
She has enjoyed being involved in leading musical productions and choirs, and providing students with opportunities in their fields of expertise like STEM.
"I'm very passionate about children engaging and learning and loving the learning journey," she said.
During her time with St Philip's Ms O'Dea became head of English in 1995, before moving to assistant principal for four years and has spent 16 years in the principal position.
"I stepped into these roles because I saw opportunities to help young people experience learning in the best way possible," she said.
"The relationship that you have with young people is a privilege and it's an honour to be able to serve young people and I will miss that."
"I've never been about preparing children for a life of tests, but preparing them for the tests of life."
Ms O'Dea said she was living "open-handedly" at the moment to what may show up and will focus her retirement with a school in Malawi in East Africa, staying involved in a local church and spending time with her grandchildren.
"I'll definitely be travelling there [Malawi] giving time to serve there and be involved with the local church looking at ways to support young people in the community rather than just school," she said.
She wanted to thank her staff and students for their encouraging messages and she will miss them.
"When I receive those messages, and they tell me the difference I've made it makes me feel like my life's been worthwhile," she said.
