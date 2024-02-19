Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Principal Pam looks back on 35 years with St Philip's ahead of retirement

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 19 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Philip's Christian College Principal Pam O'Dea is retiring at the end of the year. Picture by Marina Neil
St Philip's Christian College Principal Pam O'Dea is retiring at the end of the year. Picture by Marina Neil

AS Pam O'Dea prepares to close the chapter on 35 years with St Philip's Christian College, she can't help but feel an incredible degree of sadness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.