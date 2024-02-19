Ryan Callinan rides into Sunset Beach Pro finals after taming wild surf

Ryan Callinan tamed wild surf and broke his Sunset Beach Pro hoodoo on Monday (AEDT) when a late 7.67 ride sealed victory over training partner Connor O'Leary and a place in the quarter-finals.
The Merewether surfer had not been beyond the round of 32 at the Championship Tour event the past two years, and he made finals there only once on the qualifying series. The 31-year-old won his opening heat on Sunday, booking a round of 32 clash with Hawaiian injury replacement Brodi Sale, who he beat 12.34 to 7.67 on Monday.
It set up a round of 16 test with fellow goofy-footer O'Leary, who Callinan started travelling with last year after the Sydneysider joined coach Richard "Dog" Marsh's crew.
In churning 10-14 foot conditions, Callinan made a solid start with a 4.83 but then both surfers struggled to complete a ride. With 11 minutes to go in the 40-minute heat, Callinan found a back-up, a 2.67, to lead 7.5 to 4.04. With 5:40 to go, he left O'Leary chasing an 8.0 after producing the heat's best ride. Callinan pulled off a huge opening turn and air drop finish, before trying to find cover and capping it with a backside hit.
O'Leary managed only a 4.5 late, giving Callinan a 12.5 to 8.23 win and a meeting with Australian Liam O'Brien.
"I felt like it got a couple of feet bigger from when we went out earlier," Callinan said. "There just seemed to be heaps of wash-throughs. I got washed in on one with priority, then nearly got taken out of the line-up a few times. It felt like we were in the channel a lot, so it was just super hard."
The points gained already at the second event will be huge for Callinan, who exited in the round of 32 at the season-opening Pipeline Pro.
The men's field drops from 36 to 24 after the mid-season cut, which follows stop No.5 on the CT at Margaret River.
