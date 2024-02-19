Birdie blitz lands Lamb shot at New Zealand pay day

COREY Lamb was rostered on to work in the pro-shop at Cypress Lakes next week, now he is headed to Queenstown for the biggest tournament in his career.
Lamb, 22, shot a seven-under 64, which included a double-bogey at the 18th, at The Vintage on Monday to secure a start in the $1.9 million New Zealand Open at Millbrook Golf Resort, starting February 29.
"I was supposed to be working next week but now I'm flying to New Zealand," Lamb said. "It's a massive opportunity for me. It is co-sanctioned with the Asian and Japan Tours. If I can make the cut it will help me keep my Australasian card."
Lamb started on fire on Monday, opening with two birdies and turning at five under. He chipped in for eagle at the 15th and added birdies at the 16th and 17th to move to nine under before disaster at the last.
Lamb had a triple-bogey seven at the 17th to miss the cut by a stroke at the Players Series Hunter Valley on Friday and thought he may have blown it again.
"It was a pretty average way to finish, but thankfully it didn't cost me," he said.
Lamb won the qualifier by a stroke from Queenslander Sam Slater, with Andrew Evans third at five under, grabbing the last spot.
Nick Flanagan (Belmont) was at two under.
Lamb finished second in a qualifier last November to earn a start in the Australian Open, where he missed the cut by four strokes.
** Newcastle teenager Ella Scaysbrook hopes her performance at the $250,000 Players Series Hunter Valley opens the door for more opportunities in professional events.
The 18-year-old turned heads with an opening five-under 65 to be tied for fourth. She added a 68 and 69 before fading on Sunday, with a 73 to finish tied for 30th at five under. She played 31 holes on the Sunday.
"Mentally and physically I was pretty drained," Scaysbrook said. "I was still pretty happy with how I played. It is all about gaining experience. If I am 18 and shooting the same score as half the professionals, it is a good sign for the future. Hopefully I get more opportunities to play pro events."
Scaysbrook will tee up in a regional qualifier in Bathurst on March 5-8 in a bid to get a start in the NSW Open at Magenta Shores (29-31)
** Boat Harbour schoolgirl Amy Squires capped a breakout summer by earning selection in the NSW Junior team to play the interstate series at Royal Fremantle Golf Club from April 15-18.
** Newcastle has ended Waratah's unbeaten run in the Newcastle District Division 1 pennants.
Hamish Ellison led the way with a 7 and 5 win over Chris Jardine as Newcastle won 6-2. Defending champions Toronto edged Charlestown 4.5-3.5 to join Newcastle with three victories. Two rounds remain.
In division two, Belmont beat Nelson Bay 4.5-2.5 to move top with three wins. Hawks Nest upset Merewether 6-2.
In division three, Pacific Dunes thrashed Tanilba Bay 6-0 and Horizons accounted for Shortland Waters 4-2.
