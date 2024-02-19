Blast from the past: Newcastle Show gets back in the saddle

NEWCASTLE Show is promising a blast from the past you've never seen before and a plethora of free activities in its 122nd year.
Patrons can experience Newcastle, old and new, at Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow for the three day annual event from March 1-3.
Newcastle Show CEO Catherine Blanch said the weekend will reflect the cultural diversity of the city and its country roots.
"Newcastle families will be able to see a mix of where we come from," Ms Blanch said.
Ms Blanch said show tickets are great value for money with all events inclusive except food, rides and show bags.
The show has a checklist of 50 free activities and new attractions including Mulletfest, a demolition derby, country line dancing, and a doggie day out.
Returning favourites include art exhibitions, community music performances, and a cookery and cake competition.
"I'm encouraging all Novocastrians to come and join me and take that checklist challenge and tick it all off," Ms Blanch said.
Ms Blanch said prizes will be on offer for those wearing funky or crazy hats in a bid to promote sun safety.
"We want to bring the hat back," she said. "We want people to have fun."
Taking centre stage, family-owned Oakfield Ranch will bring history to life in their new Outback Experience.
The Outback Experience throws attendees into country Australia with stagecoach robberies, live music, and storytelling.
Oakfield Ranch's Rod Sansom has participated in the Newcastle Show since he was kid and he said attendees will see something they've never seen before.
"This is not just a horse parade, we are putting it into live action," Mr Sansom said.
"You'll see Australia 100 years ago before your eyes," he said.
Mr Sansom said that they will have 75 different animals including sheep dogs, cattle, and horses alongside historic industries such as wine, wool and timber.
The show will feature real historic artefacts with stagecoaches and a tractor from the early 20th century.
Mr Sansom said that the educational and humorous show has something for everyone.
"There's a lot of history behind this show and the team is bringing it alive," he said.
The Outback Experience will go for roughly an hour from 7pm on Friday and Saturday in the centre ring.
Show tickets are $15 for children, $30 for adults, $75 for families (two adults and two children) or $15 for concession and student entry (16/17 years). Show-goers are encouraged to pre-book tickets.
Parking will be available from $5-10 at two sites near the showground, accommodating 1800 cars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.