Knox Grammar School supporting boarders with connection, care and learning Advertising Feature

Knox Grammar School supports and encourages its boarders so they can become courageous, future-ready leaders with empathy and an enterprising mindset who will shape the world positively, adapt to change, and inspire others. Picture supplied.

Located in Wahroonga in Sydney's north, Knox Grammar School has offered boarding since the school was established in 1924.

In its centenary year, Knox warmly welcomed 57 new boarders and their families into its boarding community.



"We have more than 200 boarders from across regional NSW and internationally which represents a global boarding community, who are very much the heart and soul of our school," says Brian Sullivan, Head of Knox Boarding.



"We have rural and regional students from all parts of NSW as well as students from across the globe."

A busy program of social activities throughout the year gives the boys many opportunities to explore their new home and build connections.



On the new boarders' first weekend at Knox, students enjoyed a fun-filled 'Sydney CBD Orientation Day' where they walked over the Harbour Bridge, visited the Rocks Markets for lunch and took in the Opera House before learning to use the public transport systems by catching a ferry across the Harbour. The boys also participate in regular social activities - dances, excursions etc - with local girls' schools.

Camps are a central part of the boarding experience at Knox, too.



In Term 1, Years 11 and 12 boarders take part in camps with their year groups on Cockatoo Island, which are specifically developed to build connections and further develop students' understanding of their own Knox Total Fitness. Knox Total Fitness is the school's integrated positive education program, which aims to support and improve the socio-emotional, physical, spiritual and academic fitness of every child.

Leadership opportunities are greatly encouraged within the boarding community.



The Boarding Mentor Program develops lifelong skills in an authentic and genuine way. Year 10 students support their mentees in a program designed to support new Year 7 students as they transition into boarding and their secondary schooling. This foundation year of support is also built upon when Knox's Year 11 students reconnect with their Year 8 Mentees. Year 11 students build on the positive connections they have formed at the 'Boys to Men' camps held at Chowder Bay.

"The program of boarding camps is, without doubt, one of the most rewarding experiences for boarders at Knox Grammar School," says Brian. "Boarders in all year levels attend a boarding specific camp each year and we really see the boys' relationships and sense of community develop as a result of these experiences."

Recent academic innovations within boarding have seen the introduction of the 'Reading Plus' program. Designed to support the students' literacy and reading confidence, staff have seen significant improvements.



The introduction of 'dyKnow', an educational technology platform designed to help staff monitor students' device usage during prep, promote engagement, and facilitate a more interactive learning environment has also been successful.



Boarders are well supported in their academic studies with young 'Old Boys' and more than 35 teachers from the day school visiting the boarding house to assist with evening studies and tuition.



Each of our Boarding Head of Stage staff, with the support of the Director of Academic Excellence - Boarding, provide close academic tracking on each boarder and assist in developing clear goals with each student.

