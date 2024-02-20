Dental implants vs dentures: Making the right choice

Modern dentistry offers a range of solutions to restore your smile and quality of life. Picture Shutterstock.

Losing your teeth can completely disrupt your life. From altered speech to lack of self-confidence, tooth loss affects daily living in so many ways. Fortunately, modern dentistry offers excellent solutions to restore your smile and quality of life.

You now face a key decision - affordable dentures providing a quick fix or durable dental implants that feel and function like natural teeth. With such different benefits and trade-offs to consider, making the right choice for your needs and budget can get overwhelming.

This article clearly compares dentures and implants to guide your decision-making. By weighing all the pros, cons, and costs involved with both tooth replacement alternatives, you'll learn what option best suits your situation.

Read on for an in-depth exploration of the critical factors to consider when deciding between false teeth and dental implants.

Assessing your needs

Before comparing dentures and implants, first reflect on your personal priorities and needs. Carefully consider factors like:

Budget : What replacement costs can you afford? Get quotes on both options.

Lost Tooth Count : Are you missing just one tooth or several/all teeth? The number of lost teeth impacts the best solution.

Bone Health : Long-term tooth loss causes bone loss. Bone grafts may be needed prior to implants based on your jawbone quality.

Age : Typically, implants have greater benefits for younger patients planning long-term use.

Lifestyle : Consider impacts on speech, nutrition, and self-image. Assess your needs, like stability while eating or playing sports.

Treatment Involvement: Implants require multiple procedures over several months. Are you willing to invest the time?

Identifying what matters most and assessing your overall situation allows you to determine if affordable dentures or quality implants better suit your personal needs.

Weighing the pros and cons of dental implants

Dental implants involve surgically placing a titanium screw fused to the jawbone, capped with a realistic-looking porcelain crown. They provide excellent functionality by permanently replacing lost teeth.

Pros:

Extremely Durable : With proper care, implants typically last over 20 years. The titanium posts integrate with the bone for unparalleled stability.

Preserve Bone Volume : By mimicking tooth roots, implants prevent jawbone loss following tooth extraction.

Improve Nutrition : Unlike dentures, implants allow comfortably biting into fruits, vegetables, or meat without restrictions.

Restore Biting Force : Implants recover up to 98% of natural biting power vs. dentures offering only 20-30%. This improves eating ability.

Maintain Facial Structure: By preventing bone loss, implants retain the natural facial shape for a youthful appearance.

Cons:

Higher Upfront Cost : Single dental implants can range from AUD$3,900 to AUD$6,500. However, for more comprehensive solutions like all-on-4 implants, the price can reach as much as AUD$20,000..

Invasive Placement : Placing the titanium posts requires oral surgery and sutures, causing mild to moderate pain and swelling initially.

Long Treatment Period: Getting implants involves multiple appointments over four to nine months for surgery, bone grafts, healing, abutments, and crowns.

Implants provide a long-term solution with optimal aesthetics, strength, and comfort despite the longer treatment and higher initial payment.

Weighing the pros and cons of dentures

Dentures have been around for ages as an affordable and quick tooth replacement option. Let's examine the advantages and disadvantages of getting dentures made.

Pros:

Low Upfront Cost : Basic dentures usually start around AUD$1,400 per arch (upper or lower denture), less than a single implant.

Quick Solution : Unlike implants requiring months, you get same-day dentures or short-term ones while custom versions are made.

Easy Care : Brush daily and use adhesive creams/powders to improve hold. Soak and clean thoroughly at night.

Portable Replacement : As removable appliances, you can pop out dentures anytime needed. Convenient for travel or contact sports.

Temporary Option: You can choose affordable basic dentures first while saving up for implants later. Get several years of use from dentures before upgrading.

Cons:

Impact Taste : By covering much of the palate, dentures impair your ability to taste foods normally.

Adhesives Needed : Without a strong foundation, adhesives help dentures stay in place, especially upper ones.

Gum Irritation : Rubbing on the tissue can cause chafing and sores, requiring adjustment for a better fit.

Bone Atrophy : Jawbone begins deteriorating rapidly without tooth roots embedded naturally. This causes deepening facial lines over time.

Frequent Replacement: As bone loss progresses and gums shrink, dentures need refitting or remaking every 5-7 years to maintain a good seal.

While dentures provide an inexpensive short-term solution, they come with downsides affecting lifestyle, nutrition, comfort, and self-confidence over time.

Figuring out which option fits your situation

By now, you've compared the two main alternatives for replacing missing teeth. How do you decide what works for you? Here are key factors to consider:

If you've lost all/most teeth or have ill-fitting dentures, implants are likely worth the investment.

Implant-supported dentures give stability without covering the palate.

If you have some healthy teeth remaining, a bridge supported by implants is ideal.

For a single missing front tooth, one implant with a crown blends beautifully.

Bone loss from long-term tooth loss may require grafting before implants.

Additionally, health issues like diabetes or medications like steroids can impact success rates for implants. Discuss thoroughly with your dentist.

Final thoughts

While dentures initially seem like an affordable solution, implants better preserve remaining teeth and bone while restoring smile aesthetics and optimal oral health. Carefully weigh your unique priorities - finances, lifestyle needs, and willingness to undergo treatment.

Schedule an evaluation and make an informed choice whether quality implants or affordable dentures suit you best.