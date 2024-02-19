The Animals ignite memories of rock and blues from long ago

For me, it's a conundrum.
Does having the original drummer of a band that crashed through to fame 60 years ago constitute enough credibility to have the same name?
Or does faithfully reproducing a string of originals and blues covers, which the same original band was known to play, give you the street cred of that band.
Well, that niggling question didn't bother a packed house at Lizotte's on Monday night as they watched The Animals push through a two-set show over two hours.
Lead guitarist and vocalist Danny Handley took charge from the first note of the night, driving the band (keys player Barney Williams, bass player Norm Helm and drummer John Steel) through a set of known favourites Baby Let Me Take You Home, It's My Life, Bright Lights Big City, and Don't Bring Me Down to get things started.
Handley, who has been with the band since 2009, provided insights through the night, giving credit where it was due. He prompted the audience throughout the night - dance (which they did not), singalong (which they did), and show your appreciation.
The Animals catalogue is so deep, but so memorable. Sam Cooke's Bring It On Home To Me, and the classic Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood were among those that resonated with the crowd.
Not long into Bright Lights and we were treated to Williams' first great honky tonk piano solo, which became a feature through the night.
Indeed, it was the featured solos that lifted the tone from a run through a catalogue of early rock 'n' roll hits into a more engaging night of blues and jazz solo riffs by Williams, Handley and Helm. Helm ripped a huge bass solo at the start of the second set, on Inside Looking Out.
The 10-minute version of Inside Looking Out, which was a hit for The Animals way back in 1966, was a highlight of the night, with all three instrumentalists stepping up for soulful solos.
It was followed by Night Time Is The Right Time, keeping the blues alive, and then a blazing Hey Bo Diddley Who Do You Love.
The set ended on We Gotta Get Outta This Place. The volume was too loud and the delivery disappointed after the amazing run of blues.
Of course, the night ended, as it almost always does for The Animals, with an encore of The House of the Rising Sun.
