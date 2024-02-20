Interior designer Tim Neve unveils first room reveals in Mayfield warehouse conversion

INTERIOR designer Tim Neve has unveiled the first room reveals inside his ambitious conversion of a dilapidated 100-year-old warehouse in Mayfield.
Neve, who is a nationally-recognised interior designer based in Newcastle, began documenting the progress of his Hipwell Haus project via a video series on Instagram in June last year.
Just over six months later, Neve has completed three of the bathroom spaces: the powder room,main bathroom and the ensuite.
He plans to restore the historic premises at 5 Hanbury Street to use as a shopfront for his interior design business downstairs and as a residence on the upper level.
Neve titled the project Hipwell Haus as a homage to the original creator, storekeeper R.W. Hipwell whose name is featured on the building's 1926 facade.
Mr Hipwell operated a general store at the site for many years.
The original interiors were in a state of disrepair when Neve bought the 408 square metre property for $650,000 in March last year.
However, that only inspired Neve to turn the blank canvas into a home that he described as "truly unique".
In the first reveal, the process of turning the powder room into a distinctive space traces the interior designer's unexpected combinations of material selections.
"I think it's a testament to the power of decorating that the bathrooms now feel instantly inviting," Neve said.
However, he is also aware some of his bolder choices won't be for everyone.
"I always say strong selections can work well in small spaces, so I took my own advice adding colour, texture, and pattern throughout the spaces - even on the ceiling," he said.
Mixing warm rich tones, the wet areas of the home combine striking metallic tapware and statement bathtubs, including a 1.35-metre circular tub and a 250kg concrete creation which act as centrepieces in each bathroom.
Moody wall lighting and functional downlights add depth and drama to each space.
Statement basins handcrafted by Australian company Nood Co add a bold pop of colour to the rooms.
The second bathroom creates a "cavernous warm space" according to Neve, who used colour authority Pantone's 2024 Colour of the Year, named peach fuzz, as the statement hue in the room.
The painted walls are finished in Bauwerk lime wash effect that adds instant patina to the surfaces, evoking the building's rich history.
Other bold choices from Neve include the use of geometric-patterned European terracotta breeze blocks as shower screens.
Other features include arch-shaped internal doors from Hardware Concepts and a custom-made circular skylight.
The sprawling master ensuite, which has 3.1-metre high ceilings, spans the entire width of the building with around 30 square metres of floor space.
Designed as a couple's retreat, the opulent bathroom has double quantities throughout the space including dual fluted timber vanities with clay-coloured basins and marble benchtops, and two shower heads.
It is a stark contrast to the condition the space was in last year when it had a huge hole in the floor.
Neve has retained sections of internal walls featuring the exposed 100-year-old brick but softened the look with floor-to-ceiling sheer linen curtains and disc lights.
The bathrooms are the first of many rooms to be revealed in the near future, including bedrooms, living, and dining spaces across the sprawling two-storey home.
The previous owner bought the warehouse in 2014 with ambitions to renovate the property and convert it into modern share house accommodation for young professionals with seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and open-plan living areas.
However, escalating building costs and the overwhelming size of the project led him to list the property for sale.
Neve previously renovated a home, known as Lake Haus, in Smiths Lake, along with a string of projects in the Port Stephens and Mid North Coast regions.
Follow the progress of Hipwell Haus via @timneve on Instagram.
