Traded Knight targets NRL debut in second Sharks campaign

Lake Macquarie product Max Bradbury is targeting a maiden NRL appearance but first the young Sharks prop intends to get some runs on the board as he strives to put an injury-disrupted 2023 campaign behind him.
Bradbury, a former Knights lower-grade player who joined Cronulla last year as part of a deal that landed Newcastle the now departed fullback Lachlan Miller, faced his former club when he ran out for the Sharks at Gosford on Saturday.
The 20-year-old only featured in the final quarter of the trial that Newcastle won 44-18 but it was 20-odd important minutes under the watchful eye of Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon.
Bradbury actually played for Cronulla in the corresponding pre-season fixture last year, barely a week after arriving in the Shire.
He went on to start his 2023 campaign in NSW Cup for Cronulla's feeder club Newtown and ended up playing more than half-a-season's worth of games in the Sharks' under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup side.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald after Saturday's trial, Bradbury said he had been hampered by a couple of injuries last year but was hoping to get some consistent game time in reserve grade this season as continues to push towards the NRL.
"That's the end goal," Bradbury said.
"It's my dream. I'll be trying to get some more games in Cup, and hopefully get a game in the NRL."
A NSW under-19s State of Origin representative in 2022, Bradbury has developed physically over the past year and worked hard on his fitness this summer.
"Tough, hard, a lot of running," the Wangi Wangi Warriors junior said of his first pre-season with the Sharks.
"But I'm feeling way fitter, so it's been good for me.
"I've been focusing on my body, eating better and looking after myself.
"I'm 105 [kg], so hopefully I can still trim up a bit, get a bit fitter and put on a little bit more weight."
Signed on a three-year deal, Bradbury was always viewed as a long-term proposition by the Sharks.
He remains content with his move from Newcastle.
"I felt all right moving away, I was sweet with all that," he said. "Getting to know all the boys was the best. They're the best group, so easy to get along with.
"I'm loving it, and want to stay here for a lot longer."
The young prop has gained plenty of confidence under Fitzgibbon this summer.
"The best," Bradbury said of his coach. "He is looking out for you, that's the main thing. He wants you to be good as a person, and then footy comes next.
"Defensively, I think my game is getting a lot better and that's under him, being such a defensive coach and defensive club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.