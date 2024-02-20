Not much left in the tank for punters after Pink and Taylor Swift

I live now in the Port Stephens area, joining ever growing numbers of fellow aged retirees enjoying the beautiful beaches and the wonderful environment. When I moved here in 1999 I purchased a building lot of some 750 square metres for just $8000 and built my home. Now, with the huge price increases, that land would be worth some $800,000. As a result of this, the availability of workers that were here then has suffered the same fate as those who have disappeared from those inner Sydney suburbs as record prices are paid for every home that comes on the market by baby boomers.