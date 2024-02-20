Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

The two suburbs of Newcastle where houses cost double the price of units

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 23 2024 - 8:40am, first published February 20 2024 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new report from CoreLogic reveals the widening gap between house and land values in markets across Australia. Picture Max Mason Hubers
A new report from CoreLogic reveals the widening gap between house and land values in markets across Australia. Picture Max Mason Hubers

TWO areas of Newcastle are ranked among a list of regional NSW suburbs with the largest gap between the median house and unit values.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.