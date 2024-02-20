The two suburbs of Newcastle where houses cost double the price of units

TWO areas of Newcastle are ranked among a list of regional NSW suburbs with the largest gap between the median house and unit values.
According to a report from CoreLogic which reveals the widening gap between house and land values in markets across Australia, Merewether and Cooks Hill placed in the top 10 of suburbs with the largest house premiums in regional NSW.
The house premium, or the difference between median house and unit values, in Merewether was among the highest in regional NSW at 118.9 per cent.
The median house value in the suburb is $1,790,578.
By comparison, units in the beachside suburb hold a median value of $818,042.
In Cooks Hill, the gap between median house and unit values was 97.6 per cent, with a median value of $1,605,530 for houses and $812,602 for units.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said several factors had led to the widening gap between house and unit values nationally.
While houses have historically attracted a price premium over units, and have shown a higher rate of capital gain, Mr Lawless said underlying land value, scarcity factor and the desire for more space through the pandemic had led to a substantially larger rise in house values relative to unit values over the past four years.
"In each of these top 10 lists there is a real predominance of high-end suburbs that have the biggest premium," Mr Lawless said.
"Merewether and Cooks Hill are both markets that are very expensive and there is a real scarcity of land in these markets that drives up the value of houses more than units."
Mr Lawless said the premium for a house in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region was slightly higher than the regional NSW average (24.5 per cent) at 28 per cent but substantially lower than other regions such as the Southern Highlands.
"The smaller premium suggests the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region might be doing a better job at town planning or have more availability of developable land that helps to keep a lid on the premium for houses," he said.
Suburbs of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie dominated the top 10 list of areas in regional NSW with the smallest house premiums.
In Shortland, the gap between median house values and unit values was just 9.6 per cent with a median value of $646,697 for houses and $590,243 for units.
Other suburbs in the top 10 with a small gap between house and units median values were Birmingham Gardens (12 per cent); Mount Hutton (17.1 per cent); Wickham (19.3 per cent); and Wallsend (24.1 per cent).
Mr Lawless said suburbs with a smaller house premium typically had more land and were located further from the city centre or coastline.
"What we found on more of a macro level was the areas that have less of a premium tend to be markets where land is more plentiful and can be subdivided," he said.
The premium for a house in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region is not nearly as significant as the capital cities market, according to Mr Lawless.
At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the difference between the median capital city house and unit values was 16.7 per cent.
Four years later, the premium has jumped to 45.2 per cent or $293,950.
"In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie the premium for a house is 28 per cent, which is nowhere near as significant as what it is in Sydney," Mr Lawless said.
"Sydney was getting close to 70 per cent, but it was as high as 37 per cent in Newcastle back in early 2022 and it reduced through the downturn when house values fell a lot more than unit values and reduced back to around 25 per cent.
"It then rose back to 33 per cent and now it has reduced again to 28 per cent.
"That's not necessarily because unit values are rising really swiftly, it's more about house values rising and then falling during the recent cycles."
Mr Lawless said the difference between now and the pre-COVID market remained stark.
"Coming into the pandemic of March 2020, the premium for a house in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie was only 17 per cent," he said.
"It went up as high as 37 per cent and it has gone up and down a little bit but at the end of January this year, it was a 28 per cent premium.
"In dollar terms that is about $191,000 premium for a house compared to March 2020 when it was $86,000.
"It has pretty much doubled in dollar terms."
