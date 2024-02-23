Expert legal advice pays dividends when bidding at auction for property Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist with all legal issues involved with bidding at auction. Picture supplied

With sentiment growing of an interest rate cut on the horizon, many first home buyers have been active at local auctions, incentivised by recent changes to stamp duty laws.

Since July 1 last year, first-home buyers in NSW are no longer subject to hefty stamp duty payments on property under $800,000. Homes valued over $800,000 and less than $1 million may also qualify for a concessional stamp duty rate.

Auctions offer buyers a potential opportunity to enter the market at a lower price. But there are a few important considerations that should be made before bidding, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"If you are the highest bidder, you have to sign the contract right there and then," James said.



"This means you must be sure you are bidding on a property that you can buy. There is no cooling off period, which means that you must make all your enquiries and inspections and have the contract reviewed prior to auction."

For those reasons it is recommended to seek legal advice regarding the contract.

"If you are successful at auction any contract amendments cannot be made unless they are agreed prior to the auction," James said.

"If the property is passed in but negotiations continue after the auction there is still no cooling off period if the property is sold on the same day it went to auction."

Burgess Thomson is often able to negotiate changes to the settlement date, deposit terms, and contract conditions prior to auction.

"Vendors will usually agree to amendments prior to auction as they want to keep most buyers involved and bidding the price up at the auction," James explained.

"You will need to have your deposit details organised and some buyers will also request a longer settlement date if they need to sell a property or need additional time to arrange finance."

The team at Burgess Thomson are experienced in all areas of property purchasing including buying at auction.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law and a loyal following of repeat clients.

James, who holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW, has over 20 years experience and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said.

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle.

